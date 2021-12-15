9 Ottawa New Year’s Eve Events That Are Better Than Counting Down To 2022 In NYC
Here are the sparkling celebrations we've been waiting for. ✨
Ring in 2022 with delicious food and sparkling drinks at one of these upcoming Ottawa New Year's Eve events!
You can celebrate New Year's Eve in Ottawa in style without having to worry about staying warm or navigating a new place. Enjoy festivities in your home town whether it be a live show, a set dinner, a party or all three.
Celebrate The New Year At Savanna Lounge
Price: $155+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 145 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a curated 3-course menu with two opinions for seating times. Dinner includes the afterparty celebrations with a balloon drop and toast at midnight.
Moscow Tea Room NYE 2022
Price: $75+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 527 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Choose between two 3-course dinner seatings and a party to follow! You can upgrade to various package options including bottles of liquor and additional food options.
New Year's Eve Drag Show
Price: $15+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 41 York St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You have two show choices to choose from on different floors. Join Canada's Drag Races finalists with a toast at midnight sold as general admission, or join one of two live drag shows downstairs, sold by the table.
New Year's Eve Pre-Party At Evergreen
Price: $20+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 767 Silver Seven Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those who want a New Year party but don't want to go into all hours of the night. The ticket includes a beer flight, live music a glass of sparkling wine and party favours. Charcuterie boards can be added to your ticket.
Ring In The New Year With Mati
Price: 💸💸💸 (price TBA)
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This fine-dining restaurant in Ottawa's Little Italy is a beautiful space to enjoy a set dinner menu and ring in the new year. There are three seating options for the evening.
The Waverley NYE 2022
Price: 💸💸💸
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 339 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Go for dinner and choose between two set menu dinner seatings with a party to follow! You can upgrade to different package options which include bottles of liquor and additional food options.
Hyde & Seek New Year's Eve Balloon Drop
Price: $27.54+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 130 George St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Party into the new year with live DJ sets and a balloon drop! There will be giveaways and prizes to be won all evening.
HIP New Year's Eve Party at Overflow
Price: $85+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 2477 Kaladar Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pay tribute to the iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip, with a musical tribute by Little Bones and the largest collection of Tragically Hip artwork in the city. There will be a DJ after the concert event, with a selection of eats and a midnight toast.
Sala San Marco's New Year's Eve Gala
Price: $200+ per person
When: December 31, 2021
Address: 215 Preston St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sit down for a set meal of Italian appetizers, mains and dessert with continued celebrations. A full bar is included in the ticket price, with live DJ music, a photo booth, and party favours.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.