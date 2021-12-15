Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

9 Ottawa New Year’s Eve Events That Are Better Than Counting Down To 2022 In NYC

Here are the sparkling celebrations we've been waiting for. ✨

9 Ottawa New Year’s Eve Events That Are Better Than Counting Down To 2022 In NYC
@emmalabrosse | Instagram, @sabycat20 | Instagram

Ring in 2022 with delicious food and sparkling drinks at one of these upcoming Ottawa New Year's Eve events!

You can celebrate New Year's Eve in Ottawa in style without having to worry about staying warm or navigating a new place. Enjoy festivities in your home town whether it be a live show, a set dinner, a party or all three.

Celebrate The New Year At Savanna Lounge

Price: $155+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 145 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Indulge in a curated 3-course menu with two opinions for seating times. Dinner includes the afterparty celebrations with a balloon drop and toast at midnight.

Website

Moscow Tea Room NYE 2022

Price: $75+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 527 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Choose between two 3-course dinner seatings and a party to follow! You can upgrade to various package options including bottles of liquor and additional food options.

Website

New Year's Eve Drag Show

Price: $15+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 41 York St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You have two show choices to choose from on different floors. Join Canada's Drag Races finalists with a toast at midnight sold as general admission, or join one of two live drag shows downstairs, sold by the table.

Website

New Year's Eve Pre-Party At Evergreen

Price: $20+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 767 Silver Seven Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: For those who want a New Year party but don't want to go into all hours of the night. The ticket includes a beer flight, live music a glass of sparkling wine and party favours. Charcuterie boards can be added to your ticket.

Website

Ring In The New Year With Mati

Price: 💸💸💸 (price TBA)

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 428 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This fine-dining restaurant in Ottawa's Little Italy is a beautiful space to enjoy a set dinner menu and ring in the new year. There are three seating options for the evening.

Website

The Waverley NYE 2022

Price: 💸💸💸

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 339 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Go for dinner and choose between two set menu dinner seatings with a party to follow! You can upgrade to different package options which include bottles of liquor and additional food options.

Website

Hyde & Seek New Year's Eve Balloon Drop

Price: $27.54+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 130 George St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Party into the new year with live DJ sets and a balloon drop! There will be giveaways and prizes to be won all evening.

Website

HIP New Year's Eve Party at Overflow

Price: $85+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 2477 Kaladar Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Pay tribute to the iconic Canadian band The Tragically Hip, with a musical tribute by Little Bones and the largest collection of Tragically Hip artwork in the city. There will be a DJ after the concert event, with a selection of eats and a midnight toast.

Website

Sala San Marco's New Year's Eve Gala

Price: $200+ per person

When: December 31, 2021

Address: 215 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sit down for a set meal of Italian appetizers, mains and dessert with continued celebrations. A full bar is included in the ticket price, with live DJ music, a photo booth, and party favours.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

This Frozen Bar Near Ottawa Is Made Out Of Blocks Of Ice & Has Boozy Holiday Cocktails

It's made by the same sculptor as the famous Hotel de Glace.

@misskim_t | Instagram, @theladylune | Instagram

You'll feel as if you're drinking at Elsa's palace at Hiverside, a frozen pop-up bar sculpted entirely of ice.

Riverside St-Henri in Montreal has created a magical ice bar where you can literally chill all evening in an atmosphere of festive greenery, warm glowing lights and all-things-ice like you've never seen.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Hidden Ottawa Coffee Shops You'll Want To Become A Regular At This Winter

You can cozy up with much more than just latte. 🍰

@smalionle | Instagram, @_rosetheriault | Instagram

If you're someone who wants an experience with your latte, these are must-stop Ottawa coffee shops to visit.

Not only can you get that necessary cup of caffeine, you can also shop local goods, drink cocktails and get delicious meals from these Ottawa coffee shops. Come for the coffee and treats, stay for the friendly service and unique ambiance.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Glide Along A Glowing Neon Skating Trail Near Ottawa & It Has Major '90s Vibes

They'll have music you can twirl to and outdoor bonfires ⛸

Courtesy of RiverOak Skating Trail

Neon is back, and it's cooler than ever! You can glide along this outdoor skating trail near Ottawa beneath neon and black lights.

RiverOak Skating Trail is having a glow skating event this winter, where you can twirl around to party music and play glow-in-the-dark hockey.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend That Will Give You All The Festive Holiday Feels

Christmas magic is in the air! 🎅

@rouskiie | Instagram, Stephanie White | Narcity

Put on your tacky Christmas sweater. Here are seven things to do in Ottawa this weekend that will give you all the festive holiday feels.

There is more to do than just baking cookies and decorating your Christmas tree. Instead, you can fly with Santa Claus or visit a house that looks straight from Home Alone.

Keep Reading Show less