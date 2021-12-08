Ottawa's Parliament Hill Has A New Dazzling Holiday Show & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
The free show is a colourful tribute to Canada. ✨
This dazzling and colourful light show will let you admire Canada's beautiful landscape.
Christmas Lights Across Canada has returned, and this winter, you can marvel at a new free holiday projection show at Parliament Hill. You can see it from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.
The show follows radiant sparks of light as they travel across the True North's vast landscapes in hopes of lighting up our winter nights.
It begins with a cold icy scene; bells ring as snow falls on snow-covered shores.
From mountain ranges with majestic moose to cities bustling with buses and innovation, you'll get a glimpse into Canada's wildlife as well as its urban and natural landscapes.
You'll also want to keep your eyes peeled for adorable deer, foxes and other animals admiring the magic of the light sparks.
The experience is a 15-minute-long adventure through the Great White North. It begins with a bilingual introduction, turning into a musical soundtrack through the sparks' winter journey.
In addition to Canada's landscape, you'll admire a brief history of Parliament Hill itself, including bursts of orange light that remind us of the past fire to our peace tower.
So if you're ready to brave the cold, stop on by Parliament Hill to find out if the magical flashes of light are able to succeed in illuminating Canada's winter evenings.
Christmas Lights Across Canada
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021 - January 7, 2022
Address: Parliament Hill, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a fun event for all ages; the light show is a wonderful way to celebrate both the Christmas season and Canada's beauty.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.