You Can Get Free Museum Passes From The Ottawa Public Library & Here's How
You can get entrance to the Canada Science & Technology Museum for free!
If you're looking for something new to do in the city, you can visit one of Ottawa's many museums, for free!
Instead of checking out a book, you can borrow an access pass from the Ottawa Public Library, for free general admission to museums, galleries and parks in the capital region.
There is a list of available passes online at the Ottawa Public Library. Simply select check availability on the site or museum of interest and you can check out the pass for a period of up to seven days.
The free passes include Ontario Parks permits and Gatineau Park cross-country ski passes. Or you can get access to popular museums including the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canadian Museum of History, and the Canadian War Museum.
To make things fair, passes cannot be put on hold. All of the access passes are valid for general admission only, but the entrance details vary slightly depending on the pass.
Ottawa Public Library Access Passes
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa Public Library, branch locations across Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: It's an opportunity to visit a variety of Ottawa museums and points of interest, free of charge! Take advantage of a fun indoor activity with family and friends.
