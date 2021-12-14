Ottawa Has A New Overstock Store Where You Can Buy Everything For $25 Or Under
One day a week all items are just $1! 🤑
If you always love to find a fantastic deal, you'll want to visit Ottawa's new liquidation store.
Quick Pick opened on December 10, and it sells overstock and returned items from Amazon for super cheap.
Everything is the same price inside the shop, but you can get the best deals if you shop on Wednesdays.
On Fridays, items are $25, and the price continues to lower daily until Wednesday where everything is a loonie regardless of the original value.
While shopping here, you can find everything from electronics, decor, appliances, and clothes.
Quick Pick told Narcity they add new merchandise every two to three hours, with the major restocking taking place on Thursdays when the shop is closed.
You can visit between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day of the week except Thursdays.
Quick Pick
Address: 2444 Wildwood Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can save big on the items you want, especially on Wednesdays when everything is only $1
