Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
ottawa cottages for rent

You Can Rent A Cabin Near Ottawa Where You Can Sleep Next To Wolves (PHOTOS)

It is only 50 minutes away! 🐺

You Can Rent A Cabin Near Ottawa Where You Can Sleep Next To Wolves (PHOTOS)
@david_maman | Instagram

Did you know you can rent a cabin near Ottawa where you can fall asleep next to a pack of wolves?

Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec, has several different sized cabins where you can spend the night, and they all have a giant floor-to-ceiling window where you can see wolves up close.

It is an unforgettable experience, where the curious animals will walk right next to the window, and you'll get to hear them howl at night.

While staying here, you'll want to spend most of your time next to the window watching the animals.

But the cabin also has all the comforts you'd want for a relaxing weekend getaway, like plush beds, a dining area and a bathroom.

Prices start at $549 nightly for up to four people and also include entry to Parc Omega so you can drive around the 12-kilometre route and other Canadian animals will walk up to your vehicle looking for carrots, like deer and elk.

Parc Omega Cabins

$549+/night

Book

Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: You can spend the night here with three of your friends and look at the incredible animals outside the window.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Ottawa's Parliament Hill Has A New Dazzling Holiday Show & Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)

The free show is a colourful tribute to Canada. ✨

Megan Renaud | Narcity

This dazzling and colourful light show will let you admire Canada's beautiful landscape.

Christmas Lights Across Canada has returned, and this winter, you can marvel at a new free holiday projection show at Parliament Hill. You can see it from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, between 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. each evening.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Massive Snow Tubing Hills In Ontario That You’ll Want To Experience This Winter

Race your friends to the bottom! ❄️

@miss.jellyy | Instagram, @jazzangelhsc | Instagram

Grab your toque and mittens; here are six massive snow tubing hills in Ontario you'll want to experience this winter.

You'll have so much fun feeling like a kid again, racing your friends to the bottom. There are locations across the province so that you can look for the one closest to you.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Skate On A Magical Torch-Lit Ice Trail Through A Forest Near Ottawa This Winter

It is only 45 minutes away from Ottawa! ⛸️

Patinage En Foret | Facebook, @galyna_kaplan | Instagram

Skate along a winding ice trail through a dense forest of evergreens, made even more enchanting by the glow of torchlight.

Patinage en Foret is hosting a magical evening skating event, Soirée à la Lueur de Flambeaux, where the skating trail will be lit by 350 torches.

Keep Reading Show less

You Can Go Tubing After Dark At This Epic Snow Park Near Ottawa

A winter adventure awaits! ❄️

Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon, Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon | Facebook

Pack your snow pants for a winter thrill, as you can go snow tubing at night!

Only one hour from Ottawa, Parc des Montagnes Noires de Ripon is offering night sledding down hills of snow on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Keep Reading Show less