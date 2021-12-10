You Can Rent A Cabin Near Ottawa Where You Can Sleep Next To Wolves (PHOTOS)
It is only 50 minutes away! 🐺
Did you know you can rent a cabin near Ottawa where you can fall asleep next to a pack of wolves?
Parc Omega in Montebello, Quebec, has several different sized cabins where you can spend the night, and they all have a giant floor-to-ceiling window where you can see wolves up close.
It is an unforgettable experience, where the curious animals will walk right next to the window, and you'll get to hear them howl at night.
While staying here, you'll want to spend most of your time next to the window watching the animals.
But the cabin also has all the comforts you'd want for a relaxing weekend getaway, like plush beds, a dining area and a bathroom.
Prices start at $549 nightly for up to four people and also include entry to Parc Omega so you can drive around the 12-kilometre route and other Canadian animals will walk up to your vehicle looking for carrots, like deer and elk.
Parc Omega Cabins
$549+/night
Address: 399 QC-323, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the night here with three of your friends and look at the incredible animals outside the window.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.