6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie
Perfect for a magical weekend getaway. ❄️
It is time to plan your next staycation. These six Airbnbs around Ottawa look like they are straight out of a Hallmark movie.
Winter is one of the most picturesque times to relax at a cabin. You can relax near a crackling fireplace and watch the snowflakes tumble outside or go snowshoeing past evergreens dusted in snow.
Here are some top picks for your next winter getaway:
Wood Cabin
$415.50/night
Neighbourhood: Bowman, QC
Why You Need To Go: This huge cabin has enough room for eight people and has a hot tub where you can watch the snowflakes dance across the sky.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
European-style Chalet
$242/night
Neighbourhood: Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque chalet looks like it belongs in Switzerland and has a sauna large enough for four people.
Cozy Cabin
$392.50/night
Neighbourhood: La Conception, QC
Why You Need To Go: You might never want to leave the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. It is also conveniently located just a few minutes from Mont-Tremblant ski resort.
Chalet With A Rock Climbing Wall
$298.50/night
Neighbourhood: Saint-Calixte, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun at this dreamy two-bedroom chalet that has an indoor rock climbing wall and swing.
Riverside Retreat
$326.50/night
Neighbourhood: La Conception, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is a waterfront cabin, perfect for snuggling under a blanket and reading a good book near the fireplace.
Rustic Getaway
$274/night
Neighbourhood: Calabogie, ON
Why You Need To Go: The charming two-bedroom Airbnb has a stone fireplace to keep you warm and is only a short drive from Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort.
