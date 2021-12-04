Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Travel
ontario cottages for rent

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Perfect for a magical weekend getaway. ❄️

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie
Melissa | Airbnb, Andre & Joan | Airbnb

It is time to plan your next staycation. These six Airbnbs around Ottawa look like they are straight out of a Hallmark movie.

Winter is one of the most picturesque times to relax at a cabin. You can relax near a crackling fireplace and watch the snowflakes tumble outside or go snowshoeing past evergreens dusted in snow.

Here are some top picks for your next winter getaway:

Wood Cabin

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Benoit | Airbnb

$415.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Bowman, QC

Why You Need To Go: This huge cabin has enough room for eight people and has a hot tub where you can watch the snowflakes dance across the sky.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

European-style Chalet

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Oana | Airbnb

$242/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, QC

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque chalet looks like it belongs in Switzerland and has a sauna large enough for four people.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cozy Cabin

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Andre & Joan | Airbnb

$392.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: La Conception, QC

Why You Need To Go: You might never want to leave the living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. It is also conveniently located just a few minutes from Mont-Tremblant ski resort.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Chalet With A Rock Climbing Wall

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Melissa | Airbnb

$298.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Saint-Calixte, QC

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun at this dreamy two-bedroom chalet that has an indoor rock climbing wall and swing.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Riverside Retreat

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Edgar | Airbnb

$326.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: La Conception, QC

Why You Need To Go: It is a waterfront cabin, perfect for snuggling under a blanket and reading a good book near the fireplace.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Rustic Getaway

6 Airbnbs Around Ottawa That Look Like They're Straight Out Of A Hallmark Movie

Natascha | Airbnb

$274/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Calabogie, ON

Why You Need To Go: The charming two-bedroom Airbnb has a stone fireplace to keep you warm and is only a short drive from Calabogie Peaks Ski Resort.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

You're Basically An Elf If You've Gone To 9 Of These 13 Ottawa Christmas Events

How many have you gone to? 🤔

@faagaldamez | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? There is no shortage of Ottawa Christmas events where you can see twinkling lights, but how many of them have you already tried?

If you've gone to at least nine of these activities, you're basically an elf.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend To Make Your December Merry & Bright

Bring on the holiday magic! 🎄

@moconnell015 | Instagram, Enchanted Holiday Drive

This month, there is more to do than decorating your tree and baking cookies at home. So here are eight things to do in Ottawa this weekend to make sure your December is merry and bright.

The only question is, what will you do first? There are several excellent options to pick from, like drive-thru holiday light events and Christmas cocktail bars.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's 'Rink Of Dreams' Is Finally Open & You Can Glide Around A Glowing Paradise

You can skate here for free! ⛸

@rebecccabond | Instagram, @pierre.lachaine | Instagram

Lace-up those skates, Ottawa's Rink Of Dreams opened on December 3.

The free attraction is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. until the end of the skating season, and you can find it outside of city hall.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Skating Spots Around Ottawa Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland

Explore an ice maze & a path through the forest! ⛸️

@tiernsss | Instagram, @madisonmariellaa | Instagram

No winter would be complete without gliding on the ice. So here are eight skating spots around Ottawa where you can explore a glistening winter wonderland.

From a new ice maze filled with twists and turns to frozen trails that lead you through a lit forest at night, there are so many incredible activities you'll want to try for yourself.

Keep Reading Show less