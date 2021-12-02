You Can Dine Under Twinkly Lights & A Forest Canopy In These Glass Chalets Near Ottawa (VIDEO)
A night of pure romantic magic awaits ✨
If you are searching for a magical date night activity, we know just the spot. The Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, near Ottawa, has private glass chalets under the stars where you dine overlooking a rushing waterfall.
The starlight chalets are available for dining for both hotel guests and non-guests for a price of $30 per person, in addition to the cost of a three-course meal.
You'll want to pick your date carefully, either your bestie or your partner, as each glass chalet holds only two people.
After your meal, you can bring your wine outside to enjoy next to a warm fireplace and watch the waterfalls rush along the river.
Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French cuisine
Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: This picturesque location is perfect for a special evening out, and almost too easy to turn into the ultimate staycation getaway.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.