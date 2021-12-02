Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ottawa

You Can Dine Under Twinkly Lights & A Forest Canopy In These Glass Chalets Near Ottawa (VIDEO)

A night of pure romantic magic awaits ✨

You Can Dine Under Twinkly Lights & A Forest Canopy In These Glass Chalets Near Ottawa (VIDEO)
@brandon_onthego via @wakefieldmill | Instagram, @oli_kp via @mily_kp | Instagram

If you are searching for a magical date night activity, we know just the spot. The Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, near Ottawa, has private glass chalets under the stars where you dine overlooking a rushing waterfall.

The starlight chalets are available for dining for both hotel guests and non-guests for a price of $30 per person, in addition to the cost of a three-course meal.

You'll want to pick your date carefully, either your bestie or your partner, as each glass chalet holds only two people.

You'll want to pick your date carefully, either your bestie or your partner, as each glass chalet holds only two people.

After your meal, you can bring your wine outside to enjoy next to a warm fireplace and watch the waterfalls rush along the river.

Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa 

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French cuisine

Address: 60 Chem. Mill, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: This picturesque location is perfect for a special evening out, and almost too easy to turn into the ultimate staycation getaway.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

7 Free Things To Do In Ottawa This Holiday Season If You've Already Blown Your Budget

Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. 🎄

@leagarrr | Instagram, @shanshan5413 | Instagram

All the Christmas parties, gifts and decor can quickly add up. So if you've already blown your budget, here are seven free things to do in Ottawa this holiday season.

There is no need to be stuck at home. So go ahead and bundle up, as there are so many fun activities to try, like exploring a trail of lights or watching a new projected show at Parliament Hill.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Spas Around Ottawa That Are Even Better Than A Trip To Iceland's Blue Lagoon

Pack your swimsuit, you deserve luxury relaxation 💆🏽

@20ys | Instagram, @katiabanel | Instagram

Do you dream about going to Iceland's Blue Lagoon? Instead of paying for a pricey flight abroad, you can treat yourself to a relaxing day at one of these seven incredible spas around Ottawa.

Between hot and cold pools, saunas, steam rooms and treatments, a day at the spa is the optimal relaxation.

Keep Reading Show less

This Secret Ottawa Hiking Trail Leads To A Row Of Frozen Waterfalls & It's So Magical

It is so easy to reach! ❄️

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Ottawa has a magical winter walking trail that not many know about, featuring seriously stunning frozen waterfalls.

Nestled in the quiet Dunrobin neighbourhood, you will find Sheila Mckee Park.

Keep Reading Show less

This Alpine Roller Coaster Near Ottawa Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 35-km/hr

You can ride it solo or with a friend! ❄️

Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur

Skiing isn't the only way to race down the slopes. For a thrilling adventure, you can ride an alpine roller coaster near Ottawa.

Located just under two hours from Ottawa by car, The Viking at Sommet Saint-Sauveur is the perfect weekend road trip.

Keep Reading Show less