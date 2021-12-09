You Can Spend A Magical Night Under The Stars In A 'Snow Globe' Near Toronto (PHOTOS)
You can also cozy up in a wooden sauna 🔥
Immerse yourself in nature with a cozy night under the stars at this eco-retreat in Ontario.
Glen Oro Farm offers a luxury camping experience of stargazer domes that look like enchanted snow globes in the winter.
The cozy domes are perfect for one to two people, set up with a king-sized bed, a fully functional restroom with fresh drinking water, and a wood stove to keep you warm.
There is also a private campfire that awaits you just outside your dome, for that truly Canadian camping experience.
Recently, they've added a sauna you can enjoy, with a lovely view of the ridge between the trees.
The farm currently has three stargazer domes, and the nightly rates start at $400.
There are also horse riding trails to take advantage of and complimentary snowshoe rentals on site. There are space heaters and blankets for warmth, but it's still camping so make sure to dress for the season.
Glen Oro Farm Luxury Camping
Price: $400+ a night
Address: 2574 10 Line N., Hawkestone, ON
Why You Need To Go: This luxury camping experience is open year-round but is extra magical in the winter with the freshly fallen snow and clearer skies for stargazing.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
