8 Gorgeous Airbnbs In Ontario To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Perfect for your last minute getaway! 🍁

8 Gorgeous Airbnbs In Ontario To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap
Airbnb, Airbnb

Are you dreaming of your next vacation? These gorgeous and affordable Airbnbs in Ontario still have dates available this fall and have fantastic views of the colourful leaves.

Below you'll find something for everyone, from mini cabins ideal for a solo staycation to large cottages perfect for a getaway with a few friends. Plus, some of the cottages have amazing perks like hot tubs, waterfront views, or a sauna.

Log Cabin

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$170/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Blackstock, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a private one-bedroom cabin where you can relax in a hammock next to the colourful trees. Then at night, you can keep get cozy next to the woodstove or tell ghost stories around the fire pit.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Waterfront Cottage

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$230/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Barry's Bay, ON

Why You Need To Go: Located on Negeek Lake, here you can start your day with a cup of coffee on the dock. The spacious vacation rental has three bedrooms and room for up to six people.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cottage With A Sauna

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$178.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Burnstown, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll never want to leave this private Airbnb that comes with a sauna, screened-in porch, and fire pit. It also has nearby hiking trails that you can explore.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Waterfront Cottage

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$285.33/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Algonquin Highlands, ON

Why You Need To Go: This four-bedroom lakefront cottage has hanging chairs and plenty of deck space so you can see the beautiful fall views.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cozy Cabin

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$253.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Marmora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you'll be surrounded by open fields, a forest, and a river. The one-bedroom cabin also comes with Internet and satellite television to keep you entertained at night.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cabin In The City

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$232.50/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: While relaxing in bed, you can see the fall colours right outside the window.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Muskoka River Cottage

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$385/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Bracebridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Airbnb would make a great couples getaway as you can enjoy all the fall views next to the water or relax in the steamy hot tub.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Cabin On Baptiste Lake

8 Gorgeous Ontario Airbnbs To Stay At This Fall That Are As Colourful As They Are Cheap

Airbnb

$227/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Highland Grove, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can marvel at the colourful leaves outside from the screened-in porch and large deck. The three-bedroom rental has space for five people.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

