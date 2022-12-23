These Cozy Glamping Domes Near Ottawa Are Hidden In A Forest & Surrounded By Winter Trails
There's a private hot tub under the stars.✨
There are hidden glamping domes near Ottawa where you can enjoy a winter getaway and they aren't your average luxury camping experience.
Dômes Outaouais are spacious snow globe stays in a forest and you can relax in a private hot tub as you enjoy mountain views. Inside you'll find a shower, multiple beds and a full kitchen area that features a fridge, stove, coffee maker and microwave.
These dome cabins can sleep up to four people with a queen size bed and two single beds. You'll forget that you're glamping when inside, but will feel totally immersed in nature as you enjoy the view from a private deck.
There are two domes available for rent and each is heated, plus they have a stove to keep you extra warm in the winter months. The comfortable bedding, kitchen table and cozy seating area make you feel like you're in an apartment and you can stay toasty as you enjoy views from a giant window.
In addition to the hot tub, there is a BBQ outside with seating as well as a campfire pit. In the warmer months, you can also relax among the trees on a hammock. They are available for rent in all four seasons.
Five kilometres of nature trails surround the domes and you can snowshoe along them come winter. You'll also be just ten minutes away from Mont Ste-Marie ski hill. Rates start at $250 per night and stays must be booked for a minimum of two nights.
Dômes Outaouais
$250/night
Address: 70 Chem. Thom Knight, Lac-Sainte-Marie, QC
Why You Need To Go:
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.