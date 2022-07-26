Ontario's Dome-Shaped Airbnb Is Hidden In A Forest & Comes With A Private Sand Beach
There is a second Ontario dome too!
You can stay in a cozy dome Airbnb in Ontario where you will be totally secluded in a forest and even have access to your own private beach. You can experience nature while still enjoying some luxury elements you'd find at home.
The hillside bubble-style Airbnb on the river is located in a 60-acre campground which features several other cottages available to rent. You'll find it only two hours from the city of Ottawa, making it an easy spot for a woodland getaway.
You'll be able to spend the day relaxing on sandy shores, swimming in the river and enjoying private campfires. The dome stay is propped on a spacious wooden deck with Adirondack chairs and a BBQ. There is even Wi-Fi available.
The window-like side of the dome makes it easy to enjoy the lush forest during the day and the night sky full of stars even when you're cozying up in bed. There are room-darkening shades if you don't wish to wake up with the sun.
You'll sleep in a comfortable queen-sized bed inside the open-concept room. This living area space also has a coffee table great for board games and two cushioned chairs positioned toward the green forest. The space is ideal for two but the sofa is a pull-out bed allowing for extra space for two more guests.
There is also a complete kitchenette space in which you can cook your meals, complete with a mini fridge. There are all of the dishware and BBQ utensils you'd need for cooking. The private outhouse is found behind the glamping structure.
This new nature escape is a year-round destination with various activities to enjoy during each season. You can rent ATVs and kayaks in the summer and go cross-country skiing in the winter, for example.
The Airbnb host also opened a second dome stay in Parry Sound. This stay is nestled just off of a beach and has waterfront views from the vast windows. You'll find similar amenities at this location along with other bunkie cabin stays nearby if the dome is booked.
Geodesic Hillside Dome | Private beach on the Ottawa River
$175+/night
Neighbourhood: Deep River, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can camp out hidden in a forest inside of a cozy dome that leads to a private beach area.
