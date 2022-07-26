NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

ontario airbnbs

Ontario's Dome-Shaped Airbnb Is Hidden In A Forest & Comes With A Private Sand Beach

There is a second Ontario dome too!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Glamping dome with a large deck in a forest. Right: Sandy beach next to a forest on the river.

Arthur | Airbnb

You can stay in a cozy dome Airbnb in Ontario where you will be totally secluded in a forest and even have access to your own private beach. You can experience nature while still enjoying some luxury elements you'd find at home.

The hillside bubble-style Airbnb on the river is located in a 60-acre campground which features several other cottages available to rent. You'll find it only two hours from the city of Ottawa, making it an easy spot for a woodland getaway.

Dome shaped Airbnb stay secluded in an Ontario forest. Dome shaped Airbnb stay secluded in an Ontario forest. Arthur | Airbnb

You'll be able to spend the day relaxing on sandy shores, swimming in the river and enjoying private campfires. The dome stay is propped on a spacious wooden deck with Adirondack chairs and a BBQ. There is even Wi-Fi available.

Wooden deck off of a dome Airbnb with chairs, wood for burning and a BBQ. Wooden deck off of a dome Airbnb with chairs, wood for burning and a BBQ. Arthur | Airbnb

The window-like side of the dome makes it easy to enjoy the lush forest during the day and the night sky full of stars even when you're cozying up in bed. There are room-darkening shades if you don't wish to wake up with the sun.

Large window of Airbnb looking off into a thick forest in the Ottawa Valley.Large window of Airbnb looking off into a thick forest in the Ottawa Valley.Arthur | Airbnb

You'll sleep in a comfortable queen-sized bed inside the open-concept room. This living area space also has a coffee table great for board games and two cushioned chairs positioned toward the green forest. The space is ideal for two but the sofa is a pull-out bed allowing for extra space for two more guests.

Queen-sized bed, pull-out sofa, cozy seating and table inside a dome Airbnb on the Ottawa River.Queen-sized bed, pull-out sofa, cozy seating and table inside a dome Airbnb on the Ottawa River.Arthur | Airbnb

There is also a complete kitchenette space in which you can cook your meals, complete with a mini fridge. There are all of the dishware and BBQ utensils you'd need for cooking. The private outhouse is found behind the glamping structure.

Private sandy beach access from a campground on the Ottawa River.Private sandy beach access from a campground on the Ottawa River.Arthur | Airbnb

This new nature escape is a year-round destination with various activities to enjoy during each season. You can rent ATVs and kayaks in the summer and go cross-country skiing in the winter, for example.

Dome Airbnb in Parry Sound overlooking the beach and lake from patio seating. Dome Airbnb in Parry Sound overlooking the beach and lake from patio seating. Arthur | Airbnb

The Airbnb host also opened a second dome stay in Parry Sound. This stay is nestled just off of a beach and has waterfront views from the vast windows. You'll find similar amenities at this location along with other bunkie cabin stays nearby if the dome is booked.

Geodesic Hillside Dome | Private beach on the Ottawa River

$175+/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Deep River, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can camp out hidden in a forest inside of a cozy dome that leads to a private beach area.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

