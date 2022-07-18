Ontario Just Got A Colourful New Airbnb & It's An Adorable Small Town Getaway
It's surrounded by adorable shops.☀️
You can experience the quaint town of Almonte, Ontario ("The Friendly Town") like a local at this adorable new Airbnb. This colourful stay will make you feel like the star of your own Hallmark movie.
Nestled right above a cheerful shop with a bright yellow door, is a studio apartment stay with cozy rainbow decor that sleeps four people. It's right off the main street within walking distance of several local shops and restaurants, as well as a lovely river walk.
Open concept kitchen with live plants and pops of colour.Emily | Airbnb
The host, Emily, owns the shop downstairs as well. As of August 1, you'll receive a locally sourced welcome package full of goodies from around town and some discount offers when you check-in. It even includes some gifts from her store Cheerfully Made.
Colourful kitchen nook with yellow chairs, live plants and neon heart sign. Emily | Airbnb
This hidden Airbnb just opened this summer so you can be one of the first to take advantage of this happy stay. It has a loft main bedroom with a queen bed and a second bedroom with two twin beds. You can even bring a fifth friend if they don't mind sleeping on the couch.
Two twin beds in the second bedroom of a studio apartment in Almonte. Emily | Airbnb
The main living area is open-concept with a full kitchen and cozy living room, which includes a sectional where you can cuddle up together. Each room has bursts of vibrant colours in every corner, from the rainbow rugs to pretty pillows and yellow accents. Some of the Airbnb's decor can be found for sale in the shop.
Cozy sectional couch and colourful decor in an Ontario Airbnb apartment. Emily | Airbnb
In addition to some expected amenities like dishware, a coffee maker and a stove, you have free use of a washer and dryer. There is also a parking space, wifi, a smart TV and a Bluetooth sound system.
Cheerful studio apartment in historic Almonte
$134+/night
Address or Neighbourhood: 72 Mill St., Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay in a picturesque historic town in a colourful apartment right off the main street.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.