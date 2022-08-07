This Colourful Airbnb Mansion In Ontario Has A Barrel Sauna Next To A Private Sandy Beach
A spa experience outside of a rainbow.
This waterfront Airbnb in Ontario is a fun rainbow stay on the inside and a spa resort experience outside. The backyard has a sandy beach area, a private sauna and a hot tub overlooking the water.
You and 15 of your closest friends could sleep comfortably inside colourful rooms in this massive house rental on the lake. If you have a group ready to celebrate, this spacious Airbnb is an ideal stay for bachelorettes, intimate weddings and other events.
Aerial view of waterfront Airbnb with a sandy beach and oversize dock on the lake. Anne | Airbnb
The atmosphere has been thoughtfully put together from the modern amenities and pops of colour inside to the resort-style backyard outside. It's almost like living in Barbie's Dreamhouse (only slightly less pink).
Rainbow decorated bedroom off of a spacious living room with waterfront views.Anne | Airbnb
The spacious waterfront backyard has a stretch of sandy beach next to a spacious patio deck area. There you'll also find the hot tub and a long barrel sauna with a glass window to peek out to the lake. There is a spiral slide from the upstairs balcony deck to the ground floor for a fun and convenient way to get down to the water.
Ontario Airbnb mansion with a beach area, sauna, hot tub and slide from the top balcony deck.Anne | Airbnb
The backyard also has a spacious fire pit area where you can relax in Adirondack chairs on a section of interlock stone right near the sand. A private dock stretches out over the water with more patio seating so you can hang out and spend the afternoon jumping into the cool water.
Rainbow bedroom with paintings in a giant Airbnb on the water.Anne | Airbnb
The bedrooms, as well as the rest of the rental house, are full of colour and have different rainbow accents and funky wallpaper. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two kitchens and two living rooms there is no shortage of space here. Plus, the spacious backyard area has four different decks.
Teal green and pink main bedroom overlooking a lake in Ontario.Anne | Airbnb
The bedrooms with multiple beds have separation walls so you'll still have some privacy. The main bedroom with the one king-sized bed has views of the glistening water. The remainder of the eleven beds are mainly queen-sized beds with two sofa beds.
Kitchen table for six and cozy living room of an Ontario Airbnb overlooking the lake.Anne | Airbnb
As you may imagine, the Airbnb comes with many amenities including cookware, WiFi and a TV. They also offer beach essentials to use including towels, an umbrella, a beach blanket and snorkelling gear. You can also take a kayak out for a paddle.
Mansion backyard with a beach area, patio furniture and massive dock on the lake.Anne | Airbnb
While it is more of a pricey fee of $2500 per night, if there are 16 of you sharing the rental, it comes to under $160 per person per day. Plus all of the space, modern decor and unique amenities make it an intimate and picturesuqte venue for your next big event.
Colourful explosion of fun&sun 100 ft waterfront
$2500/night
Neighbourhood: Innisfil, ON
Why You Need To Go: Great for large parties and events, this rainbow dream house has waterfront access, a private beach and spa amenities out back.
