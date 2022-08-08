This Ontario Waterfront Airbnb Comes With A Sauna & You Can Gaze Out At Pretty Fall Colours
It's hidden on 2.5 acres of land.🍂
Ottawa Staff Writer
7h
This waterfront Airbnb in Ontario is an idyllic spot to get cozy and enjoy a dreamy fall getaway. You and nine friends can stay in a traditional cottage upgraded with modern touches.
This massive cabin retreat is hidden on 2.5 acres of land and you'll be surrounded by lush trees and lakeside views. You can create your own thermal experience with a cool dip in the water and then warm up in a private barrel sauna.
It is a secluded stay in Godfrey Ontario, only about 40 minutes from the city of Kingston.
A Curated Cabin Retreat with Sauna
$600+/night
Neighbourhood: Godfrey, ON
Why You Need To Go:
