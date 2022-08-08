NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

ontario airbnbs

This Ontario Waterfront Airbnb Comes With A Sauna & You Can Gaze Out At Pretty Fall Colours

It's hidden on 2.5 acres of land.🍂

Ottawa Staff Writer
Secluded cabin on a lake surrounded by forest in Ontario. Right: Waterfront view from barrel sauna.

Secluded cabin on a lake surrounded by forest in Ontario. Right: Waterfront view from barrel sauna.

Michael | Airbnb

This waterfront Airbnb in Ontario is an idyllic spot to get cozy and enjoy a dreamy fall getaway. You and nine friends can stay in a traditional cottage upgraded with modern touches.

This massive cabin retreat is hidden on 2.5 acres of land and you'll be surrounded by lush trees and lakeside views. You can create your own thermal experience with a cool dip in the water and then warm up in a private barrel sauna.

It is a secluded stay in Godfrey Ontario, only about 40 minutes from the city of Kingston.

A Curated Cabin Retreat with Sauna

$600+/night

Book

Neighbourhood: Godfrey, ON

Why You Need To Go:

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.


From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...