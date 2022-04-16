You Can Rent This Beachfront Cottage In Ontario & It's Like Your Own Private Resort
Paddle straight into the sunset.
There's a beachfront oasis hidden in a forest where you and nine of your friends can enjoy a tropical vacation in Ontario. The cottage is warm and bright and has been recently updated.
Sandy Pines Beachfront is less than two hours from Ottawa, near the town of Bonnechere. They have more amenities than you could dream of, and your own private beach makes up the cottage backyard. Enjoy patio drinks, sandy campfires and water sports just steps away from the stay.
The beach property is an absolute dream. Walk off of the spacious back deck past luscious greenery onto a white sand beach that is all yours. There are multiple areas to sit as you enjoy the lakeside views, including lounge chairs and Adirondack chairs around the fire.
The cottage is fully loaded, with much more than the usual bedding and dishes that you'd expect to have included in your rental. There is a pizza oven and BBQ grill station outside, firewood, cruiser bikes, and all of the water toys you could want. The whole gang of ten can hit the water on kayaks, canoes, paddleboards and floaties. There are also lawn games including horseshoes that you can play in the sand.
The outdoor luxury does not end there, there is also a hot tub in the backyard where you can soak away all evening. You have the use of an outdoor movie projector so as the sun sets behind it you can start playing your favourite flick surrounded by nature. Part of the back deck is a covered pavilion, so even if it rains you can sit outside.
The interior of the beachfront cottage has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen with seating and dining sets for ten, a cozy living room with a fireplace and a laundry room. There is a family bedroom with treehouse bunkbeds and arcade games, perfect for kids or friends that are young at heart. Not that you'll be spending much time inside!
Thanks to the gorgeous view and tons of games available, you'll have no reason to leave the property. If you're looking for even more adventure, you are close to hiking and biking trails and areas for whitewater rafting. You'll also be less than an hour from the historic Bonnechere Caves.
