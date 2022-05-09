This Glamping Retreat Near Ottawa Is Opening With Futuristic New Pods & A Beer Garden
Designed by some folks at SpaceX & Tesla. 👀
If you're not a fan of roughing it in the woods on a camping trip but still want to get off the grid this summer, you may want to check out this eco-friendly resort near Ottawa that's packed with these tents that look like they come from the year 2040.
This summer at Hammond Hill, a luxurious new tent option designed by some of Elon Musk's folks at Tesla and SpaceX will be making a splash on the grounds. And, it will be the first spot in Canada to have these solar-powered "jupes" on-site for overnight stays.
Eco-friendly luxury "Jupe" tent in a forest. Courtesy of Jupe via Hammond Hill
If you're interested in staying at one of these "jupes", they will be available for you to stay in from spring through fall, as of their grand opening on June 4. You could also stay inside of a giant yurt or cabin at the eco-retreat all year round.
Each "jupe" has a spacious queen-sized bed with a headboard, some side tables and stools, and its own private deck off the front. Inside you'll find dimmable LED lighting, and if you don't want to fully disconnect from the world, there are power outlets and USB ports to charge up your electronics.
Inside the "jupe."Courtesy of Jupe via Hammond Hill
While enjoying your stay in nature, you can choose to stay off the grid and enjoy your privacy or meet up with friends on the volleyball court or beer garden. There are tons of picnic spots and some lawn games available to play, as well as access to forested hiking trails and a nearby lake.
The licensed beer garden is found nearby the parking lot, not far from the Pioneer Cabin village and yurt stay. A simple walk down a forested path guides you to this magical patio with a fire pit and twinkly lights, where you can enjoy beer from the onsite brewery Broken Stick Brewing, as well as canned cocktails, coffee and other non-alcoholic options.
Side view of outdoor beer garden at Hammond Hill retreat. Courtesy of @redway_ | Instagram
There are often events to look forward to at the eco-retreat, such as summer movie nights, guided story walks and yoga classes.
If you're interested in staying at one of these futuristic solar-powered "jupes" the starting price is $125 per night, which is the same price as their Pioneer Cabins. Their cheapest lodging is at the Trapper Hangouts, which goes for $100 a night.
Hammond Hill
$100+/night
Address: 861 Du Golf Rd., Hammond, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is an immersive wilderness experience right near Ottawa, where you can be one of the first people in Canada to stay in a "jupe" luxury tent. You can also play golf, tennis, lawn games or grab a drink in the beer garden.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
