This Ontario Campground Motel Is Off The Grid & Has Serious Woodstock Vibes (PHOTOS)

Spend the night in a different decade.🌼

Funky camper interior in Ontario campsite, right: vintage red camper with BBQ & hammock at Ontario camp motel
Courtesy of Astrid Park

There is a new luxury camping experience in Ontario, and it's the ultimate throwback staycation. If you're looking for a unique vacation rental, somewhere inclusive and quirky, you'll find just that at Astrid Park.

Less than an hour from Ottawa is this camper motel with each trailer, bus and tent stay based on a different era. Spend the night back in the 90s or even farther back into the 60s, swim in the nearby pond, hike along forested trails and warm up by your private fire pit.

Vintage red camper in Ontario camp motel

One of their unique stays is the Winnebago Brave, dedicated and decorated like the 1970s. This camper is a crowd favourite so far, with pops of velvet green, gold star accents, bold floor tiles and wicker baskets.

1970s camper stay with green velvet

The Shasta Camper is a throwback to the 1960s, complete with a red diner booth, paisley print and disco balls. There is a remodeled school bus where you'll be transported to the jungle of the 90s, complete with pink tiger print wallpaper and earthy bohemian vibes. They're on the hunt for more campers to fill the decade gaps of the 50s and 80s.

Bus camper with pink decor & plants

There are also bell tents where you can stay in a bohemium paradise, think throwback to off-the-grid African stays years ago. They are all about being unplugged and sustainable, relying on rainwater collection, solar power and the natural spring that is on site.

Glamping tent in Ontario with vintage decor

Each camper stay has its own fire pit, lawn games and board games to play, local coffee, a charcoal BBQ, and an indoor cooler, along with the furniture, linens and other amenities you'd expect. The campground motel is right next to Cartwright Springs Brewery where you can grab a pint paired with a wood-fired pizza, explore the woodlands and hiking trails, play volleyball on their beach court and enjoy the nearby pond.

Vintage Winnebago camper stay with BBQ

While you can swim in the pond and creek on-site, you'll be just five minutes from the Mississippi River, where you can kayak or paddleboard. Blakeney Rapids is just 15 minutes away and both Burnstown Beach and Almonte Beach are 20 minutes away. They are open for the season as of May 1, and you can book now. The season runs into the fall with nightly rates starting at $100.

Astrid Park

Red diner booth in retro camper van to rent

Courtesy of Astrid Park

$100+/night

Book

Address or Neighbourhood: 239 Deer Run Rd., Pakenham, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stay in a different decade surrounded by fun decor under the stars. This camper motel is an ideal place to luxury camp and connect with nature, whether you're playing lawn games near a campfire or swimming at a nearby beach.

Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

