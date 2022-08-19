This New Ontario Campground Lets You Glamp Right Near The Grotto's Crystal Blue Waters
Less than 30 minutes from the epic views.
If you love the idea of staying in the woods near beautiful destinations but aren't the rustic camper type, there is a new glamping experience in Ontario you'll want to check out.
Grotto Getaway is a campground near Tobermory where you can stay in a luxury tent or refinished RV. It is less than 30 minutes away from the stunning blue waters of the Grotto that could make the Caribbean jealous.
Vintage blue RV in a campground near Miller Lake. Grotto Getaway
Each glamping tent and mobile home has a unique design to offer different experiences all while keeping comfort in mind. You will sleep in a quiet forest with luxury amenities including new bed mattresses.
Each site has a private campfire pit with Muskoka chairs. A fire grill is provided if you choose to cook the old fashioned way.
It is close to the popular summer spots around Tobermory where you can hike through luscious forests and take a dip in stunning blue water. It makes for an easy outing but your stay is far enough away from the crowded areas.
One of the rental options is a vintage RV that has been updated with modern comforts and an antique vibe. It has a kitchenette area including a mini fridge and stove, a dining table that easily seats four and a bed for two.
The RV has a private washroom with a shower but there is also a shared washroom on the campsite if needed. There are also extra blankets and towels available for you.
Grotto Getaway
$200/night
Address: 4510 Hwy. 6, Miller Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay in a cozy RV or luxury tent less than 30 minutes from the beautiful Grotto in Tobermory.
Prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
