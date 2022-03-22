8 Ontario Hikes With Stunning Blue Water Views Just Like In The Caribbean
Your next epic adventure isn't that far away.
We're summertime dreaming and Ontario has a bunch of turquoise water destinations where you can soak up some sun with amazing views. If you feel like stretching your legs but are also craving crystal clear water to go for a dip in, we've got you covered.
The hiking areas along the Bruce Trail, between Tobermory and Wiarton, have some popular spots that are a must-visit. And while some well-known paths, such as the Grotto, are hyped up for a reason, they also get quite busy.
But don't fret, if one of these blue water hikes is too crowded, all of these trails are within one hour of each other. Fill up your Ontario vacation with crisp turquoise waves that will make you think you're actualy in the Caribbean.
Lions Head Lookout
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
Address: McCurdy Drive Parkette, Bruce Trail, Lion's Head, ON
Why You Need To Go: This moderate hiking trail has side trails through the forest with multiple viewpoints that will leave you in awe, gazing out over vast blue water. You'll be immediately transported to a Caribbean island with these aerial views of rocky shorelines and turquoise blue waters.
Devil's Monument Loop
Price: Free
Address: 163 Borchardt Rd., Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON
Why You Need To Go: This trail loop follows along the Georgian Bay with some higher views of these crystal blue waters where you'll catch an epic view of the coastline hues. This is a lesser-known trail between Tobermory and Lions Head where you'll find similar epic views that transport you to a coastal vacation.
Halfway Log Dump
Price: $8.50 admission
Address: Halfway, Log Dump Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This easy walking trail is a great nearby alternative if the Grotto is booked for the day. The trail actually connects to the grotto one but it is a tough and fairly long hike. There are multiple parts of the trail that have flat limestone rocks along the glistening waters where you can relax and jump in.
Overhanging Point
Price: Admission fee
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike to a hollowed-out cliff that's a true hidden gem in the area. From above you'll get an amazing aerial view of the turquoise waters below, lined by limestone and a tree-studded shore.
Flower Pot Island Loop
Price: $8.50 admission, $39.85+ boat cruise
Address: 121 Chi sin tib dek Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a gorgeous boat ride from mainland Tobermory to this island with unique structures that look like giant flower pots you'd think could topple over at any moment. There are hiking trails to explore and areas to spend the day picnicking and sunbathing.
The Grotto, Bruce Peninsula National Park
Price: $12.25 daily parking, reservations required April to October
Address: 469 Cyprus Lake Rd., Tobermory, ON
Why You Need To Go: This popular Ontario tourist destination is hyped up for good reason. You'll stand on flat rocky shores, with pebble beaches and forest trails nearby as you gaze out to the blue beyond. You'll completely forget you're in Ontario surrounded by the clear waters of Georgian Bay.
Spirit Rock Conservation Area
Price: Seasonal parking fee
Address: 92 Highway 6, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll walk through lush forests, down a spiral staircase and pass historic ruins on the same trail. It leads to the shoreline where you'll get views of crystal blue waters that glisten in the sun.
Cape Chin Side Trail
Price: Free
Address: Cape Chin South Rd., Lion's Head, ON
Why You Need To Go: Between Devil's Monument and Lion's Head Provincial Park is a hidden side trail that is less trafficked with the same gorgeous blue water views as the rest of the hikes in the area. It's an easy hike that reaches a rocky beach where you can soak in the vast views of the bay.