This Ontario Hiking Trail Has A Giant Suspension Bridge & Hidden Blue Water Beaches
Walk over a rushing waterfall.
If you're ready for an epic adventure in Ontario this spring, this national park is full of stunning blue waters, rugged coastlines filled with trees and a suspension bridge over a rushing waterfall. You can spend the day hiking, working up a sweat and cooling off in some clear blue water that you won't believe is in Ontario.
The White River Suspension Bridge is part of the coastal trail in Pukaskwa National Park, the ultimate destination for a wilderness hiking trip. While there are shorter and easier hiking trails within this Ontario park you need to brave this trail along the coast for the best views.
As Canada's only wilderness national park you can embark on some seriously epic hiking, swimming and paddling adventures, make sure to come prepared.
There will be narrow areas to navigate, steep sections that will have your glutes burning and possible river crossings. Don't worry about those, they're shallow. The amazing vista views looking out over Lake Superior will be totally worth it.
Besides the stunning nature views that you'll enjoy throughout the hike, one of the thrilling features to look forward to on this trail is the suspension bridge. This bridge is 23 metres above rushing water beneath you and will feel like you're floating over waterfalls.
The Coastal Hiking Trail is 16-kilometres long and could take eight to nine hours of hiking to complete. If you show up and lose your nerve, there are easy and moderate hikes too ranging from sub-one-kilometre to about six kilometres in length.
The park is closed in the winter, so keep your eyes peeled come May for the opening. Make sure to pack lots of water and snacks because you're in for a full day experience completely immeresed in nature.
Pukaskwa National Park
Price: $6.25
When: May to October
Address: ON-627, Heron Bay, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those up for an epic adventure, this national park in Ontario boasts rugged coastlines, beachy shores, watering holes where you can dive in and a suspension bridge above a roaring waterfall.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.