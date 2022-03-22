Canada's Best Hikes Were Just Ranked & There Are So Many Adventures To Choose From
There's a trail for every skill level! 🥾
Grab your hiking boots, walkers! Canada's best hikes have just been revealed, and there are so many popular walking routes all over the country. In fact, you'll never have to wonder where to hike in Canada again!
While we've all heard of some of the most famous hikes in Canada like the Bruce Trail, this list includes some of the lesser-known walking trails in B.C., Ontario and all across the country.
And how do you narrow down an entire nation's hikes into a concise top 10? Well, the study, conducted by SportsShoes.com, used both Google searches and Instagram hashtags related to each location to give each walk an overall popularity score.
That total score then was used to rank each hiking trail against others from across the country, giving us the best, most popular hiking trails in the country.
At the top of the list is Southern Ontario's Bruce Trail, which is nearly 900 kilometres long and stretches from Niagara to Tobermory at the tip of Bruce Peninsula. It's perfect if you have a spare week or two to go out on an adventure.
Next up is Newfoundland and Labrador's East Coast Trail, a 336-kilometre trail along the Atlantic Ocean, which is bound to provide some amazing views.
In third and fourth place are two B.C. hikes — the West Coast Trail, which follows the Pacific Ocean for 75 kilometres on Vancouver Island, and after that, the Black Tusk, a hike up the remnants of an ancient volcano, which is just a short drive from Vancouver.
The Stawamus Chief, not too far from Black Tusk, is a popular steep hike in Squamish, B.C., and comes in at number five. It gives a gorgeous panoramic view of the area, so it's worth sweating for!
In the sixth spot is Mount Albert in Alberta, which is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south from Calgary in Beauvais Lake Provincial Park.
The Juan De Fuca Trail, which follows along a portion of the southwestern coast of Vancouver Island, comes in the seventh position.
Finally, finishing up the list are the Rim Trail in the B.C. Interior and the Plain of Six Glaciers and Turtle Mountain, both in Alberta.
So, now you have no excuse not to get out this spring or summer. There are tons of beautiful hiking trails across the country for you to explore, so put on those hiking shoes, grab a buddy and get out there.
Happy hiking, Canada!