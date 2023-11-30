5 Hikes In BC That Will Make You Feel Like You're Walking In A Winter Wonderland
Explore the outdoors this season!
Just because it's winter and there might be a bit of snow on the ground in B.C. doesn't mean you have to stop going for hikes. The province is full of breathtaking hikes to do all year long.
While the city of Vancouver is typically snow-free, it's only a 30-minute drive up to the mountains in North Vancouver, where you'll find incredible hikes and lots of fresh snow.
A fresh layer of bright white snow just makes everything look more beautiful. You feel like you're in a completely different world, escaping the rainy city.
If you're lucky to go on a clear day, you're bound to get a stunning view, usually with the sparkling ocean and steep mountains in it.
Dog Mountain Trail
Address: 1700 Mt. Seymour Rd., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a go-to hike for Sunday mornings. It's not too long, is pretty easy and gives you an epic view. In the winter make sure to wear proper footwear, because it can get slippery.
Eagle Bluff Trail
Address: Cypress Bowl Road, West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This trail is in Cypress Provincial Park and is the perfect winter hike. It is pretty steep, as you hike literally up the ski hill on a trail right beside the slopes. The view is so worth it though. You get all ocean and not too much city.
Stawamus Chief
Address: Garibaldi Highlands, Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: Although popular in the summer, this hike is possible at certain times in the winter if you have crampons. It's also very steep, and you need to use the ropes and chains that are along the trail to make it up, but it is amazing at the top. Make sure to check the conditions before going to make sure it's safe to do the hike.
Elfin Lakes
Address: Garibaldi Park Road, Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike should be at the top of your list for this season if you're an experienced hiker. It's long and difficult, but worth it for the stunning views and idyllic snowy setting. In the winter you'll need snowshoes and other equipment, so make sure to check the conditions ahead of time and go prepare for an adventure.
Quarry Rock
Address: 2505 Panorama Dr., North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Looking for something quick, and likely snow-free? This is the hike for you. It's close to Vancouver and makes for an easy weekend activity.
Rainbow Lake
Address: Alta Lake Road, Whistler, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is a long 16-kilometre journey but looks scenic the entire way. You can pack a lunch and try it out!