Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
vancouver hikes

7 Vancouver Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Second Spring Hits

Time to come out of hibernation! 🌞

Squamish Chief hike view. Right: Tunnel Bluffs hike view.

Squamish Chief hike view. Right: Tunnel Bluffs hike view.

@rachelupton | Instagram, Morgan Leet | Narcity

After a long and rainy winter, spring is finally coming to Vancouver, B.C. and it's time to get outside and enjoy it.

Luckily some of the best hikes in B.C. are close to the city and perfect for that spring weather.

Soak up some sun as you hike to the top of a mountain and get the most stunning view ever. Or go for something a little less intense, that still has an epic lookout at the end.

There are Vancouver hikes that range from super easy, to a really good workout that will have you dripping in sweat.

Whatever you're in the mood for, it's the perfect weekend activity for the sunny days ahead.

Get out your spring bucket list — because you'll want to remember these incredible hikes.

Squamish Chief Hike

Price: Free (but you need to get a free day pass)

Address: Garibaldi Highlands, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hike is known far and wide as being pretty difficult. The best part though is that you can choose if you want to go to the first, second, or third lookout. So if you're feeling tired partway through you can still get a good view.

Website

Tunnel Bluffs

Price: Free

Address: Squamish-Lillooet D, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hike isn't too hard but will take you about four hours to do in total. The view is worth every minute of effort though. Plus, at the top, there is lots of room to sit and relax before you head back down.

Website

Dog Mountain

Price: $5 parking fee.

Address: 1700 Mt Seymour Rd, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is a fairly easy five-kilometre hike that will give you a look at the entire city, ocean, and mountains. There will be a bit of snow here in the early spring, but it's still a great hike.

Website

Lower Falls Trail

Address: Lower Falls Trail, Fraser Valley F, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hike is nice and easy. It's deep in nature so you'll feel super relaxed, and you pass by a beautiful lake.

Website

Lighthouse Park

Address: West Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: You can do the six-kilometre loop through Lighthouse Park and feel like you're in Jurassic Park. There is lush green nature all around the park, and you get an amazing view of the ocean and lighthouse halfway through.

Website

Murrin Park Loop

Address: Squamish, BC

Why You Need To Go: Especially considering the amazing view, this hike is fairly easy. It's just under two kilometres and a short drive from Vancouver. You might spot some rock climbers there on a sunny day — so keep an eye out.

Website

Grouse Grind

Price: Free.

Address: North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: You may have already assumed from the name — this is a tough one. It's an accomplishment to make it up the steep hike to the top but the good news is you take a gondola down!

Website

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...