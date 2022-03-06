7 Vancouver Hikes That Are Waiting For You The Second Spring Hits
Time to come out of hibernation! 🌞
After a long and rainy winter, spring is finally coming to Vancouver, B.C. and it's time to get outside and enjoy it.
Luckily some of the best hikes in B.C. are close to the city and perfect for that spring weather.
Soak up some sun as you hike to the top of a mountain and get the most stunning view ever. Or go for something a little less intense, that still has an epic lookout at the end.
There are Vancouver hikes that range from super easy, to a really good workout that will have you dripping in sweat.
Whatever you're in the mood for, it's the perfect weekend activity for the sunny days ahead.
Get out your spring bucket list — because you'll want to remember these incredible hikes.
Squamish Chief Hike
Price: Free (but you need to get a free day pass)
Address: Garibaldi Highlands, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is known far and wide as being pretty difficult. The best part though is that you can choose if you want to go to the first, second, or third lookout. So if you're feeling tired partway through you can still get a good view.
Tunnel Bluffs
Price: Free
Address: Squamish-Lillooet D, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike isn't too hard but will take you about four hours to do in total. The view is worth every minute of effort though. Plus, at the top, there is lots of room to sit and relax before you head back down.
Dog Mountain
Price: $5 parking fee.
Address: 1700 Mt Seymour Rd, North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a fairly easy five-kilometre hike that will give you a look at the entire city, ocean, and mountains. There will be a bit of snow here in the early spring, but it's still a great hike.
Lower Falls Trail
Address: Lower Falls Trail, Fraser Valley F, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hike is nice and easy. It's deep in nature so you'll feel super relaxed, and you pass by a beautiful lake.
Lighthouse Park
Address: West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can do the six-kilometre loop through Lighthouse Park and feel like you're in Jurassic Park. There is lush green nature all around the park, and you get an amazing view of the ocean and lighthouse halfway through.
Murrin Park Loop
Address: Squamish, BC
Why You Need To Go: Especially considering the amazing view, this hike is fairly easy. It's just under two kilometres and a short drive from Vancouver. You might spot some rock climbers there on a sunny day — so keep an eye out.
Grouse Grind
Price: Free.
Address: North Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: You may have already assumed from the name — this is a tough one. It's an accomplishment to make it up the steep hike to the top but the good news is you take a gondola down!