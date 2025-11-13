7 overrated Vancouver tourist traps that aren't worth your time and what to do instead
Explore Vancouver like a local.👇
So, you're visiting Vancouver (fun)! You just asked Google "what to do in Vancouver" and the Google AI Overview popped up and regurgitated an outdated Vancouver itinerary that's littered with overpriced tourist traps.
Undoubtedly, the little AI robot know-it-all is telling you to hike the Grouse Grind (miserable), take a photo at the Gastown Steam Clock (underwhelming), and grab a coffee from Tim Hortons to feel like a true Canadian (lower your expectations immediately).
One of the best things about Vancouver is that it's so naturally beautiful, you don't have to try very hard to have a good time. Mountains, ocean, forest — it's all right here. But that also means it's dangerously easy to fall for the same tired "top 10 things to do in Vancouver" list that's been floating around since the dot com era.
Lucky for you, I'm here to save you from the Vancouver tourist traps and point you toward the cooler, cheaper, Vancouver-local-approved things to do instead.
Robson Street
Every "Vancouver must-see" list mentions shopping on Robson Street. But unless you came here specifically to shop at the same stores you can find in any major city (Aritzia, H&M, Zara, Sephora, Nike, etc.) I highly recommend venturing elsewhere.
Do This Instead: Wander down Main Street to explore unique, local gems like Mintage, One of a Few, Eugene Choo, Hey Jude, The Main Exchange, and Sunja Link.
It's the kind of shopping street where everything feels one of a kind — and honestly, it's way cooler to go home, throw on a vintage suede jacket, and when someone asks where it's from you get to casually say, "Oh, this? Just a little vintage shop I happened upon in Vancouver."
The Grouse Grind
I'm not going to sugarcoat this — you will have a miserable time from start to finish. I don't know who does the marketing for the Grouse Grind and how it possibly became such a Vancouver staple, but they deserve a serious raise — it is the scam of a century.
The Grouse Grind is basically a 90-minute StairMaster carved into a mountain. You'll be sweaty, gasping, experience no view until the very end, and be surrounded by mobs of unhappy people who have as many regrets as you do.
Do This Instead: Head to The Chief in Squamish. It's about the same 90-minute length, but way more scenic (waterfalls en route), and has several beautiful lookout points. You can still feel accomplished — just without hating your life by the end.
Tim Hortons
I say this with love, and I promise I am still deeply patriotic. However, there are so many local coffee shops in Vancouver that are superior to Tim Hortons.
Tim's coffee is medium-bad (unless you order half coffee, half french vanilla, then it's pretty good). The pastries? Fine. The timbits? To be fair, they always slap. But this isn't the local experience you came here for.
Do This Instead: Grab a latte from Small Victory, Mon Pitou, or Platform 7, to name a few. You'll get better coffee, aesthetic vibes, and the satisfaction of actually supporting local.
Check out a comprehensive list of my favourite Vancouver cafés here.
Gastown steam clock
Yes, it's old. Yes, it's mildly charming on a good-weather day (in the way the entirety of Europe is charming because it feels historic). But no, it's absolutely under no circumstances worth standing around among tourists just to watch it whistle and puff out steam on the hour, every hour.
Do This Instead: Actually explore Gastown. Discover top tier '90s and '00s vintage shopping at Muzi and grab a glass of natural wine at Bar Tartare. Gastown is one of Vancouver's more stylish neighbourhoods — skip the crowds staring at the clock and actually explore instead.
Granville Street (at night)
If you like sweaty crowds, pushy promoters, and carpeted club floors (The Roxy Cabaret, yes, I am looking at you), Granville Street nightlife should do the trick. However, even though Vancouver is famously known for its terrible nightlife, there are still a few neighbourhoods that far outrank the Granville strip if you're looking for a solid night out.
Do This Instead: Try Davie Street for vibrant 2SLGBTQIA+ bars, Yaletown for cocktails, or Gastown for a less pretentious clubbing environment (yes to Blarney Stone or Greta if you're under 25, no to Portside under any circumstances).
If you're over 30 and want to go out without feeling like a chaperone, Main and Commercial have some adorable little resto-bars you can check out.
Cactus Club
I know, I know. It's a Vancouver institution. And sometimes, yes, a disgustingly sweet frozen pink Bellini hits the spot. However, if you're only visiting Vancouver for a short time, I beg of you, branch out.
Do This Instead: Try any of the city’s charming local spots — you can find a full list of favourites I always recommend as a local here. Vancouver's food scene might not quite rival Toronto's or Montreal's, but we have a lot more one-off hidden gems to offer that aren't chains.
Capilano Suspension Bridge
This list, of course, would not be complete without adding the quintessential Vancouver tourist trap: the Capilano Suspension Bridge. Beautiful? I'm sure (I can't actually say, I've never done it). Worth the $70 single-day admission when the whole point of Vancouver is that's it's surrounded my mountains, trees, and water? Not even close.
Do This Instead: Head to Lynn Canyon. It's free, surrounded by forest, and has its very own suspension bridge. You can wander for hours along lush trails without fighting off other tourists and getting hit in the face with selfie sticks.
Skip the traps, follow your feet, and do Vancouver the way locals do — with mildly pretentious taste, practical running shoes, and avoiding eye contact at all costs.
The views expressed in this Opinion article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.