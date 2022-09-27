I Grew Up In Vancouver & Think These Are The Biggest Tourist Traps To Avoid In The City
Save your money and skip these!
Living in Vancouver my entire life has allowed me to check out some of the city's biggest tourist traps over time.
Whether it be myself wanting to see what the hype is about or showing out-of-town friends around, I've come to realize that there are some super overhyped spots out there.
What truly blows my mind is that there are pricey tourist things in Vancouver that have completely free alternatives in the city.
Take my advice, skip some of these spots and avoid having a disappointing experience!
Granville Island (on weekends)
Granville Island is a cool place to visit but beware of how busy it can get on a weekend. It is basically impossible to find a parking spot and if you don't have a restaurant reservation, good luck.
It seems like everyone that visits Vancouver ends up going to Granville Island all at the same time.
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park
The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a pretty overrated thing to do in my opinion.
First off, it is pretty expensive. One ticket costs $62.95 for an adult and there is an equally beautiful suspension bridge to visit in the city that is completely free.
Try hitting up the Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge instead!
Kitsilano Beach
Yes, this is a gorgeous beach but it's also one of the busiest out there because all the tourists hit it up.
If you're looking to see a magnificent beach with fewer crowds and similar views, try hitting up Third Beach instead.
Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium is a pricey place to be in the city. A general admission ticket can cost anywhere from $37.95 to $49.95, depending on the day.
Just walk along the sea wall in Stanley Park — it's completely free and you might even catch a harbour seal swimming in the ocean next to it!
The park and ocean views are so surreal, it's hard to believe that it doesn't cost a thing.
The Grouse Grind
The name says it all — it's a grind.
Grouse Mountain is definitely a huge stop for tourists, but you have to pay for a gondola ride back down.
If you're looking to get a workout in while checking out this city, there are tons of other stunning free hikes to try out instead.
