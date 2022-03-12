Editions

This Vancouver Restaurant Serves Giant Drinks & Some Are Bigger Than Your Head

Grab a friend because these are made for sharing! 🧉

​A girl holding a caesar. Right: a massive caesar with burgers and onion rings on top.

@natalie.prasad | Instagram, @scoreondavie | Instagram

A restaurant in Vancouver is serving drinks that are massive and some are even bigger than your head.

You'll need to grab a friend to join you because these huge drinks are definitely made for sharing.

The giant drinks can be found at the restaurant Score in Vancouver.

Score restaurant is known for their giant caesar drinks but they also serve up other giant and unique cocktails as well.

It's pretty much the ultimate weekend spot to hang out, share a giant drink with a friend and capture some cool pics while doing so.

They are known for their iconic giant caesar drinks because they also come with a boatload of amazing toppings.

Who knew you could get burgers and wings on top of a drink?!

Basically, this classic Canadian drink with a twist is a whole meal in itself.

Hence — you might want to share this with a friend to avoid leaving with a tummy ache.

Just look how massive these drinks really are.

The giant drinks don't stop there, either. You can even get a mojito pitcher here which looks super refreshing for any sunny day.

Score also serves up some slightly smaller versions of their caesars drinks — in case you need to have one all to yourself.

One version even comes with an appetizer, main dish and dessert all on top of the drink.

There's no doubt about it — after visiting this spot you will be telling everyone about this unique drink experience — if you can see them across the table from your massive drink.

Score On Davie

Price: 💸💸

Address: 1262 Davie St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: You need to go here to try their iconic caesars — of course. This will be the perfect photo opportunity and such a neat spot to hangout and share some memories with friends.

Website

