This Vancouver Restaurant Has Bottomless Brunch & It’s Just So Hard To Stop Eating

Bottomless brunch is like a foodie dream come true. All you can eat avocado toast, pancakes, waffles, eggs — you name it!
ARC restaurant in Vancouver lets you fill your boots for $49 per person.
It might seem like a lot, but it's not your ordinary buffet style breakfast.
It's an amazing menu with things like buttermilk biscuits and salmon benedict.
The interior is also stunning.
It's super bright and spacious, making the perfect backdrop for photos.
It's the ideal weekend spot to hit with friends if you're really, really, hungry.
Make your reso now, because it gets busy!
ARC Restaurant + Bar
Price: $49/person
Address: 900 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: All you can eat. Need we say more?