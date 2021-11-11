Trending Tags

This Vancouver Restaurant Has Bottomless Brunch & It’s Just So Hard To Stop Eating

It has the perfect backdrop for pictures, too!

This Vancouver Restaurant Has Bottomless Brunch & It’s Just So Hard To Stop Eating
@jackymchui | Instagram, @deannawoo | Instagram

Bottomless brunch is like a foodie dream come true. All you can eat avocado toast, pancakes, waffles, eggs — you name it!

ARC restaurant in Vancouver lets you fill your boots for $49 per person.

It might seem like a lot, but it's not your ordinary buffet style breakfast.

It's an amazing menu with things like buttermilk biscuits and salmon benedict.

The interior is also stunning.

It's super bright and spacious, making the perfect backdrop for photos.

It's the ideal weekend spot to hit with friends if you're really, really, hungry.

Make your reso now, because it gets busy!

ARC Restaurant + Bar

Price: $49/person

Address: 900 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: All you can eat. Need we say more?

Website

