You Can Get Bubble Tea With A Cake On Top At This Spot In Vancouver & It Looks Delicious

They have so many flavours!

@foodyblogs | Instagram, @thea_muxy | Instagram

Want to take your bubble tea to the next level? This spot in Vancouver lets you add different types of cake to the top of your drink, and it looks amazing.

The tasty-looking drink and dessert pairings are from Minus Cakes and More, and they call their creation The Minus Cup, describing it on their website as "one cup, double the joy!"

They have so many mouthwatering flavours, like the Blueberry Passionfruit Cheesecake with a Blueberry Lavender Slush drink under it.

Or how about the Earl Grey Toasted Milk Cake with the Honeycomb Dalgona Latte?

If you're not into any of the pairings that they have listed — which is unlikely since they have so many — you can also mix and match any of their cake flavours to put on top of any of their drinks.

This means you can get bubble tea, slushies, or even lattes as your drink. And they have oat milk too!

The real question is, how can you possibly just choose one?

The shop is super cute too. Everything works together to make going there picture-perfect.

They almost look so good though, that you don't want to destroy it by digging in.

Except there's no way I'm not having a bite of something that looks so delicious.

If you're not feeling adventurous, the shop also has some pretty yummy-looking regular cakes. There's clearly some creative talent here! Plus, they deliver to the Vancouver, Richmond, and Burnaby areas.

But the normal cakes just don't look as cool on Instagram as The Minus Cups do.

Minus Cake Boutique

Price: 💸💸

Address: 3615 Kingsway, Vancouver, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: If you want to try something a little different for your afternoon snack and coffee, this is the place to go!

Website

