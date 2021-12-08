This Is My Favourite Coffee Shop In Vancouver & It Feels Like You're On The Beach In Hawaii
I hear the beach calling my name! ☀️ 🏝
Since I just moved to Vancouver in the fall, I have been on a hunt for the best coffee shops around. So much so, that I went to five different ones in one day.
Out of all of them that I have tried so far though, Honolulu Coffee is hands down my favourite to go to on a regular basis.
It's a Hawaiian-themed place, with beautiful decor. It makes you feel like you're relaxing on the beach, watching the waves roll up to the shore, instead of in the rainy city of Vancouver.
The company was actually started on the island of Oahu, in Hawaii. You can feel the amazing Hawaiian vibe in every detail of the shop.
The menu is delicious, with tasty açaí bowls and mouthwatering pastries.
The 'cruffin' was to die for.
The location I went to, in Kerrisdale, is one of the two.
I love it because it's super bright, has cute decor, and comfy seating if you're staying for a bit.
All of their coffee is made with Kona-grown and roasted beans, which you can buy there too.
It's clear that they aren't just your average shop. They have an important mission to share a Hawaiian experience using products from a coffee farm that is actually on Hawaii’s Big Island, supporting the local community.
I worked remotely for a bit while I was there, filling up on one too many cruffins.
The staff are super friendly, and I love the fact that it's all very aesthetically pleasing.
I would definitely recommend going if you're looking for a unique experience, that'll let you escape the city a bit.
Honolulu Coffee
Price: 💸
Address: 2098 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, B.C. & 888 Nelson St. G1, Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: A less expensive kind of vacation, with delish coffee and treats!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.