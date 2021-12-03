11 Heated Patios In Vancouver Where You Can Enjoy A Toasty Warm Meal Outdoors
Vancouver 🤝 patio season
Vancouver comes to life during patio season, and lucky for us it isn’t over just yet!
There’s nothing quite like a warm meal on a toasty patio to make us feel all the cozy, wintery vibes.
The patios come in different shapes and sizes — some have gorgeous views and others are more homey and intimate. We love them either way.
The weather might not be sunny all the time, but this winter’s forecast is looking very Christmassy, which is the perfect holiday patio weather.
Vancouver has a bunch of amazing restaurants that will make you drool, so we rounded up some with patios to visit this season.
The Keefer Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 135 Keefer St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This patio doubles as a mini-golf course, and it just got festive too. Grab some friends and get cozy within the pillow-packed booths. Once you’ve had a warm dinner — and perhaps a drink too — have some mini-golf fun to end the night.
Havana Restaurant
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Cuban
Address: 1212 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: A modern Latin and Caribbean hangout with warm decor and music, this Commercial Drive gem is inspired by the culture of old Havana, Cuba. It’s warm and friendly, and even has a theatre too!
Banter Room
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 1039 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This lively patio is the perfect hangout for a bunch of friends. Catch up over shareable plates and cool drinks late into the night on their toasty and super festive patio.
El Camino’s
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Latin American
Address: 3250 Main St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Make your patio experience extra warm with some spicy food. This hotspot on Main Street serves Latin American street food that’s super comforting and delicious, not to mention the patio is decorated with beautiful lights and paper fans.
The Greek By Antoli
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 1043 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Authentic mezze-style Greek food plus a homey, Mediterranean-esque patio? Doesn’t get cozier than this! Visit their Yaletown location for a toasty outdoor dinner.
Per Se Social Corner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 891 Homer St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This European meets Central American style restaurant offers a warm patio that feels like a little getaway. Imagine wood accents, white tablecloths, string lights and decorative greenery — plus a glass of wine of course.
Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: West Coast
Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This patio is on the pricier side, but if you’re looking for something special for an unforgettable night out, try this heated dome complete with pillows and throws that make it super comfy. You’ll get a view of the twinkling lights across the harbour too.
Cactus Club English Bay
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: North American
Address: 1790 Beach Ave, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Cactus Club is a Vancouver favourite, but if you haven’t been to the English Bay location, you’re missing out. Enjoy your go-to Cactus meal on the warm patio overlooking the beach.
Via Tevere Pizzeria
Price:💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1190 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Neapolitan-style pizza doesn’t get any more real than the wood-fire cooked slices at Via Tevere, which you can dig into on their heated and covered backyard patio!
Bells & Whistles
Price: 💸
Cuisine: North American
Address: 4497 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Even if sports aren’t your thing, this sports bar is still worth checking out. A comforting burger and fries on a chill patio under string lights sound like a great way to end the day.
Robba Da Matti
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1127 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This stylish patio is the perfect place to enjoy a peaceful pasta dinner. There are twinkling string lights and you’ll be surrounded by lush hedges.