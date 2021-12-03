Trending Tags

vancouver patios

11 Heated Patios In Vancouver Where You Can Enjoy A Toasty Warm Meal Outdoors

Vancouver 🤝 patio season

@kyrstensteele | Instagram, @jennchanmedia | Instagram

Vancouver comes to life during patio season, and lucky for us it isn’t over just yet!

There’s nothing quite like a warm meal on a toasty patio to make us feel all the cozy, wintery vibes.

The patios come in different shapes and sizes — some have gorgeous views and others are more homey and intimate. We love them either way.

The weather might not be sunny all the time, but this winter’s forecast is looking very Christmassy, which is the perfect holiday patio weather.

Vancouver has a bunch of amazing restaurants that will make you drool, so we rounded up some with patios to visit this season.

The Keefer Bar

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Asian

Address: 135 Keefer St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This patio doubles as a mini-golf course, and it just got festive too. Grab some friends and get cozy within the pillow-packed booths. Once you’ve had a warm dinner — and perhaps a drink too — have some mini-golf fun to end the night.

Website

Havana Restaurant

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cuban

Address: 1212 Commercial Dr, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: A modern Latin and Caribbean hangout with warm decor and music, this Commercial Drive gem is inspired by the culture of old Havana, Cuba. It’s warm and friendly, and even has a theatre too!

Website

Banter Room

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 1039 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This lively patio is the perfect hangout for a bunch of friends. Catch up over shareable plates and cool drinks late into the night on their toasty and super festive patio.

Website

El Camino’s

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Latin American

Address: 3250 Main St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Make your patio experience extra warm with some spicy food. This hotspot on Main Street serves Latin American street food that’s super comforting and delicious, not to mention the patio is decorated with beautiful lights and paper fans.

Website

The Greek By Antoli

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 1043 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Authentic mezze-style Greek food plus a homey, Mediterranean-esque patio? Doesn’t get cozier than this! Visit their Yaletown location for a toasty outdoor dinner.

Website

Per Se Social Corner

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 891 Homer St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This European meets Central American style restaurant offers a warm patio that feels like a little getaway. Imagine wood accents, white tablecloths, string lights and decorative greenery — plus a glass of wine of course.

Website

Winterlust at H Tasting Lounge

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: West Coast

Address: 1601 Bayshore Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This patio is on the pricier side, but if you’re looking for something special for an unforgettable night out, try this heated dome complete with pillows and throws that make it super comfy. You’ll get a view of the twinkling lights across the harbour too.

Website

Cactus Club English Bay

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: North American

Address: 1790 Beach Ave, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Cactus Club is a Vancouver favourite, but if you haven’t been to the English Bay location, you’re missing out. Enjoy your go-to Cactus meal on the warm patio overlooking the beach.

Website

Via Tevere Pizzeria

Price:💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1190 Victoria Dr, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Neapolitan-style pizza doesn’t get any more real than the wood-fire cooked slices at Via Tevere, which you can dig into on their heated and covered backyard patio!

Website

Bells & Whistles

Price: 💸

Cuisine: North American

Address: 4497 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Even if sports aren’t your thing, this sports bar is still worth checking out. A comforting burger and fries on a chill patio under string lights sound like a great way to end the day.

Website

Robba Da Matti

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1127 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This stylish patio is the perfect place to enjoy a peaceful pasta dinner. There are twinkling string lights and you’ll be surrounded by lush hedges.

Website

6 Festive Cocktails In Vancouver That Will Make Sure You Have A Very Merry Christmas

Cheers to that! 🥂

@briannamorganna | Instagram, @celimamaskitchen | Instagram

Gingerbread, peppermint, candy canes, and eggnog — it all sounds even better in a cocktail. This holiday season, we're here for a jolly time, so why not have it all in one?

Have a boozy girls' night on the town or do some bar-hopping with your date.

19 Vancouver Restaurants Are Putting On A Huge Food Festival & These Ones Have The Best Deals

Each restaurant is donating $5 to charity if you order a specific item from their menu.

Dine Strathcona

Dine Strathcona is back next week, with some local hot spots featuring menu items for the community event. The culinary festival runs from November 17 - 30 and brings together 19 restaurants from around the neighbourhood, all for a good cause.

Coffee shops, breweries and restaurants in the Downtown Eastside are participating by featuring special dishes that will donate $5 of their sale to HAVE Culinary Training Society. The not-for-profit organization's goal is to give opportunities for foodservice training and jobs to people in the community.

This Vancouver Restaurant Has Bottomless Brunch & It's Just So Hard To Stop Eating

It has the perfect backdrop for pictures, too!

@jackymchui | Instagram, @deannawoo | Instagram

Bottomless brunch is like a foodie dream come true. All-you-can-eat avocado toast, pancakes, waffles, eggs — you name it!

ARC restaurant in Vancouver lets you get your fill for $49 per person.

A Coffee Shop In Vancouver Offers A 'One-Of-A-Kind Hawaiian Experience' Without The Flights

You can almost taste the sun ☀️ 🏝

@honolulucoffeeyvr | Instagram

Vancouver has its very own little piece of Hawaii — in Honolulu Coffee.

With two locations, one downtown and one in Kerrisdale, this magical coffee shop makes you feel like you're stepping onto the beach.

