7 Vancouver Restaurants That Sadly Closed Their Doors In 2021
Saying goodbye is hard. 😭
So many amazing restaurants have had to close their doors this year, and say goodbye. The Vancouver food scene, and everyone who enjoys it, are feeling the loss of the tasty spots.
The past couple of years has been extremely hard on businesses, dealing with changing restrictions, capacity limits, and temporary closures. This has forced some restaurants to have to shut down for good.
Here are seven of the beloved restaurants that are now closed.
Rumpus Room
Price: 💸
Address: 2301 Main St., Vancouver, B.C.
About: The unique diner closed down, but luckily something opened in its place! You can now go and check out Slim's BBQ at the location.
Wildebeest
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 120 W Hastings St., Vancouver, B.C.
About: This spot had a delicious farm-to-table menu, that sadly is no longer available.
Mak N Ming
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1629 Yew St., Vancouver, BC
About: This restaurant served up tasty French and Asain cuisine, with upscale dishes. It had a super cool atmosphere but unfortunately is now closed.
Soho Tea Room
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3466 Cambie St., Vancouver, B.C.
About: The Soho Tea Room Instagram bio now reads "closed forever." It was a go-to spot for bubble tea, snacks and mouthwatering meals.
Hey Dumplings!
Price: 💸
Address: 208 Keefer St., Vancouver, B.C.
About: With a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Hey Dumplings closed this year. The creative spot with tons of dumpling flavours is going to be missed by many!
Slickity Jim’s Chat ‘n’ Chew
Price: 💸
Address: 1387 W 7th Ave., B.C.
About: In some good news, this spot still has one location open! You can go and enjoy their diner-style breakfast on Main St., and you won't be disappointed.
Peckinpah
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2 Water St., Vancouver, B.C.
About: This Southern-style spot was serving up some hearty BBQ in Gastown, but now has closed down.