BC Just Announced New Restrictions That Include A Ban On Some Indoor Gatherings
Smaller "personal" indoor gatherings are still allowed, but "organized" events are not.
B.C. has just announced many new restrictions in response to the Omicron variant.
The government of B.C. announced these new restrictions on Tuesday afternoon, and as of December 22, they are now in effect.
According to the B.C. government website, no indoor organized gatherings are allowed, no matter the size or the vaccination status of the people attending. The website specifies that this applies to organized events like New Year's Eve parties, wedding or funeral receptions, and "other life events or celebrations."
For indoor personal gatherings, your household is still able to gather with up to 10 other people or one other household, as long as everyone 12 and older is vaccinated.
In addition to this, bars and nightclubs are closed.
Gyms and fitness centers are also now closed, and there are no sports tournaments allowed.
Restaurants, cafes and pubs all now have a maximum of six people allowed at a table.
All indoor venues have a 50% capacity requirement, which includes movie theatres and concerts.
These restrictions are in effect until January 18, 2022.
In a press conference on December 21, Dr. Bonnie Henry said that "Omicron is definitely spreading rapidly and is more transmissible than what we have seen with the Delta variants."
She said that the severity of the illness that the variant causes is unknown still, causing concern for the possible impact it could have on the health care system.
She added that places around the world have seen "explosive outbreaks" of the Omicron variant, which are large numbers of people being exposed at once and a "shortening of the incubation period."
"It is inevitable now that most of us in the province will be exposed at some point," she said.
Restrictions remain the same for workplaces, worship services, mask mandates, festivals and outdoor organized events.