Vancouver International Airport Just Updated Its Travel Rules & It Affects Almost Everyone
They have some advice for anyone travelling! ✈️
Canada recently updated its travel restrictions, banning flights coming in from multiple countries in response to the COVID-19 Omicron variant — and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has had to change its restrictions, too.
Since November 30, all international travellers going into Canada by air have to take a COVID-19 test when they land at the airport.
This applies to everyone coming from countries other than the U.S., no matter their vaccination status.
Once you take the test, you then have to self-isolate until you get your negative result, if you are fully vaccinated. These tests can take around 24 to 48 hours to come back.
In response to these changes, Vancouver International Airport released a statement on December 6, announcing that they are testing "all fully vaccinated passengers arriving from an international destination."
To make this possible, they have added new staff members and expanded their testing areas. Along with this, the statement gave some advice to anyone planning on travelling.
It said to make sure you are aware of all requirements at your destinations and reminded travellers to "prepare for returning home as passing through Canada’s border will look different and may take a little longer."
If you are travelling by air from an international destination to YVR, and you are fully vaccinated, the statement said to follow three steps.
The first is to "use ArriveCAN to provide pre-departure COVID testing and vaccination information as well as a quarantine plan."
The second is to "pre-register for arrivals testing," which you can find information for on their website.
The last step they listed is to "know that YVR and its partners are prepared to get travellers on their way as safely and quickly as possible."
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
