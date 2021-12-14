A Waterloo To Vancouver Flight Was Grounded After A Bomb Threat & An Arrest Has Been Made
The airport went into lockdown.
A flight from Waterloo to Vancouver was grounded due to a bomb threat, and an arrest was made.
The Flair Airlines flight was scheduled to take off at 2:10 p.m. on December 13, but passengers had to get off the plane due to a bomb threat. A full search of the plane was required.
A statement from the Waterloo police said that they were called at about 2 p.m. to the Region of Waterloo International Airport after there was a report of a bomb on the plane that was headed to Vancouver International Airport.
The report came from a passenger on the plane, who told a staff member that another passenger said that he had a bomb on board. The police took the accused into custody once they arrived on the scene.
Flair Airlines tweeted at 5:26 p.m. EST on Monday and said that they were addressing the situation with the authorities.
Travel from the airport in Waterloo was impacted, as it had to change its operations due to the investigation, and went into lockdown.
UPDATE: \nContinuing to investigate a bomb threat at Region of Waterloo International Airport. The airport has modified operations, and there will be an impact on travel.\n\nMembers of our Explosives Disposal Unit are on scene.\n\nFurther updates will be provided as soon as possible.https://twitter.com/WRPSToday/status/1470484563931582469\u00a0\u2026— Waterloo Regional Police (@Waterloo Regional Police) 1639429949
The statement from the police said that there were no explosives found on the plane, but a 28-year-old Mississauga male was arrested and charged.
The statement said that he was charged with "uttering threats to cause death and mischief - interfere with operation of property."
He is now in police custody and is waiting for a bail hearing.