Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian tiktok

People On TikTok Are Shocked After A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Pets

Commenters called it "heartbreaking." 💔

People On TikTok Are Shocked After A Vancouver Airport Worker Shows What Happens To Pets
Jagodka | Dreamstime, Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime

People on TikTok have mixed feelings after a Vancouver Airport worker posted videos showing how pets are transported on airplanes.

TikTok user @djsugue posted different videos giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how luggage is loaded onto a flight.

@djsugue Reply to @misschubby9 this is why it takes awhile 👀🧳🛬 ##fyp ##foryou ##airport ##ShoppersWishlist ##yvr ##rampagent ##737max ##737 ##baggage ##travel ##fypシ
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

The videos show him loading and unloading bags from the cargo hold.

The hold also happens to be where your furry best friends are put for the trip.

@djsugue Reply to @avani.raval dogs 🐶 in the plane✈️ compartments ##fyp ##foryou ##airport ##aviation ##arrival ##flight ##rampagent ##737max ##baggage
♬ Champagne Poetry - Drake

The video shows the crates strapped down to secure the pets, but people in the comments were sad to see the animals being left alone with the bags.

The poster of the video recommends putting some blankets with your dog, so they stay warm.

@djsugue Reply to @itsamandzworld 😤🐶🦮🥺✈️ yeah definitely wont let my dog fly like that ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##MakeItCinematic ##IKnowWhatYouDid ##fypシ
♬ Ticket To Ride - Remastered 2015 - The Beatles

One of the videos shows a dog seemingly trying to get out of its travel carrier.

The comment section is full of shocked people, and lots of crying face emojis.

@djsugue Reply to @maddiewilson63 little dude was tryna get out of his cage this morning 🙄🐶😤 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##IKnowWhatYouDid ##MakeItCinematic
♬ Pink Soldiers - 23

After commenters started expressing concerns, one person commented that they work for an airport and make sure all of the pets are safe.

@djsugue Reply to @h03kag3__ yes to that 🐶🛫🙏🏽 ##fyp ##foryou ##airport ##rampagent ##doglover ##dog ##goldenretriever ##travel ##travelling ##fun
♬ original sound - Carson.

One person joked in the comments that they'd "put one of my siblings under there before I put my dog".

"We flew both our dogs when we moved to Canada and they faced their cages to each other," said another user.

Another commenter said: "And this is why when I move to Toronto from California we will be driving the whole way."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

This TikTok Shows 5 Things That Make 'Perfect Sense In Canada' But Confuse Everyone Else

The fear of our geese is so real.

kopke613 | TikTok

From posts about Canadian winters to clever Canuck hacks, TikTok is filled with all kinds of entertaining content about the Great White North.

TikTok user @kopke613 posts funny sketches about Canada and his video on five things that probably only make sense to Canadians is so spot on.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Is Roasting Men's Dating Profiles Across Canada & Now She's Targeting A New City

"I'm coming for you soon!"

Sherri Dru | TikTok

A woman who is getting lots of attention on TikTok and Instagram for her honest reviews of men's dating profiles is now targeting a new Canadian city.

After 15 years of being in relationships, Sherri Dru, 41, from Alberta, started posting about her experiences using Facebook Dating and Hinge in Edmonton around a week ago.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Is Calling Out Cringey Dating Profiles On TikTok & Men In Alberta Should Watch Out

Call this a PSA for anyone who has an online dating profile!

sherridru | TikTok

A woman from Alberta is calling out "cursed dating profiles" that she spots during online dating — and she's starting with men in her hometown.

Sherri Dru, 41, from Edmonton, has been single for around one year and started documenting the profiles she sees on Facebook Dating and Hinge on November 19.

Keep Reading Show less

These 6 TikToks Show The Canadian Winter Struggle & Honestly Let's Stay Inside (VIDEOS)

If it's snowing, I'm not going.

@kellykash16 | TikTok, @hereforkara | TikTok

Oh hey there, Canadians! Winter in the Great White North comes with some very specific situations that you've probably experienced if you've lived here during the cold months, and these TikToks sum them up perfectly.

From falling on your ass in a snowstorm to your car door literally refusing to open, TikTok knows what's up.

Keep Reading Show less