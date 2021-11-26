People On TikTok Are Shocked After A Vancouver Airport Worker Shares What Happens To Pets
Commenters called it "heartbreaking." 💔
People on TikTok have mixed feelings after a Vancouver Airport worker posted videos showing how pets are transported on airplanes.
TikTok user @djsugue posted different videos giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how luggage is loaded onto a flight.
@djsugue Reply to @misschubby9 this is why it takes awhile 👀🧳🛬 ##fyp ##foryou ##airport ##ShoppersWishlist ##yvr ##rampagent ##737max ##737 ##baggage ##travel ##fypシ
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
The videos show him loading and unloading bags from the cargo hold.
The hold also happens to be where your furry best friends are put for the trip.
@djsugue Reply to @avani.raval dogs 🐶 in the plane✈️ compartments ##fyp ##foryou ##airport ##aviation ##arrival ##flight ##rampagent ##737max ##baggage
♬ Champagne Poetry - Drake
The video shows the crates strapped down to secure the pets, but people in the comments were sad to see the animals being left alone with the bags.
The poster of the video recommends putting some blankets with your dog, so they stay warm.
@djsugue Reply to @itsamandzworld 😤🐶🦮🥺✈️ yeah definitely wont let my dog fly like that ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##MakeItCinematic ##IKnowWhatYouDid ##fypシ
♬ Ticket To Ride - Remastered 2015 - The Beatles
One of the videos shows a dog seemingly trying to get out of its travel carrier.
The comment section is full of shocked people, and lots of crying face emojis.
@djsugue Reply to @maddiewilson63 little dude was tryna get out of his cage this morning 🙄🐶😤 ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##IKnowWhatYouDid ##MakeItCinematic
♬ Pink Soldiers - 23
After commenters started expressing concerns, one person commented that they work for an airport and make sure all of the pets are safe.
@djsugue Reply to @h03kag3__ yes to that 🐶🛫🙏🏽 ##fyp ##foryou ##airport ##rampagent ##doglover ##dog ##goldenretriever ##travel ##travelling ##fun
♬ original sound - Carson.
One person joked in the comments that they'd "put one of my siblings under there before I put my dog".
"We flew both our dogs when we moved to Canada and they faced their cages to each other," said another user.
Another commenter said: "And this is why when I move to Toronto from California we will be driving the whole way."
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.