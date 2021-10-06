Trending Tags

71 Kittens Were Rescued From A 'Hoarding Situation' In BC & The Photos Are Heartbreaking

This is too much. 😭

BC SPCA, BC SPCA

The BC SPCA has rescued 71 cats and kittens from two motorhomes near Squamish, who were being kept in a super dangerous environment.

A press release from the BC SPCA states that these adorable kittens were discovered "under furniture in the trailers, in cupboards, under the driver and passenger seats and under the dashboard. Newborn kittens were found huddled on flooring by the passenger seat."

BC SPCA BC SPCA

The heartbreaking statement goes on to say that it was a "hoarding situation where the cats and kittens were being kept in unsanitary conditions with high levels of ammonia from urine, lack of proper ventilation and feces piled up in their living space."

BC SPCA BC SPCA

Several of the cats are suspected to be pregnant, and seven kittens have already been born since they were seized.

With the number of animals rescued creating a strain on resources, the BC SPCA is asking for donations.

