You Can Adopt A Pet This Week In BC For Half Price & They Are Too Cute To Resist
The only exception? Horses.
Your day just got a little cuter because the BC SPCA is offering 50% off adoption fees for pets to free up space in their shelters.
With many of them filling up due to "animals seized or surrendered in large-scale investigations," they are in need of loving owners who want to take home a new best friend.
Depending on where you live, the adoption fees can vary. For Vancouver, the regular fee for an adult dog is around $414, and $194 for a cat.
The promotion is from September 27 to October 6, and is for all "companion animals — dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits and small animals, as well as for farm animals (with the exception of horses)," said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA, in a press release.
You can take a look at the adoption process on the BC SPCA website and see the list of animals currently looking for a home.
If you were already tempted to get a new addition to the family, this might be just the sign you were waiting for.