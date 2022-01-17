Betty White Fans Just Helped BC SPCA Raise $166K & It's The Most Wholesome Thing Today
It's the #bettywhitechallenge.
All thanks to Betty White, the BC SPCA has raised $166,273 as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday, and donations are still rolling in!
Along with other animal shelters, the BC SPCA has joined the movement today to honour Betty White and her love for animals, using #BettyWhiteChallenge.
Today would have been her 100th birthday, but she sadly passed away on December 31, 2021. She loved animals passionately, so what better way to support her than to donate to your favourite animal charity!
The BC SPCA told Narcity about the astonishing amount of donations and said that they have "no idea what the figure will be at the end of the day."
Today, Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday. Betty created a better world for animals & inspired others to do the same.\u2060 To make a gift today in her memory, visit https://spca.bc.ca/donations/make-a-donation/\u00a0\u2026! Choose the In Memory option & enter her name. #BCSPCA #BettyWhiteChallengepic.twitter.com/lGk1IvoQob— BC SPCA / BCSPCA (@BC SPCA / BCSPCA) 1642441862
The internet is blowing with positive vibes and donations flooding in worldwide — all for Betty White.
Donations do not have to be money either! Other ways to support the BC SPCA can include donating pet food and supplies, household items, donating a car or hosting bottle drives.
Or you might even be looking for a furry friend to join your family. If so, you can check out the BC SPCA adoptable animals page.
Another way to support is to post your favourite memory of Betty using #BettyWhiteChallenge to help spread the word.
It's great to see not only B.C. but the entire world coming together, supporting a great cause and honouring Betty.
It's super heartwarming to see, and there's still the rest of the day for donations to pour in.
They've already raised so much — the sky's the limit for the Betty fans!