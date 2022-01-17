Trending Tags

A Betty White Tribute Is Happening In Niagara Tonight & The Falls Will Light Up In White

Today would have been the star's 100th birthday.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Sbukley | Dreamstime, Niagara Parks | Handout

Tonight, Niagara Falls is paying tribute to a beloved actress and entertainer on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Betty White, who charmed viewers around the world for eight decades, passed away on December 31, 2021 at the age of 99.

To honour her memory and commemorate what would have been a milestone birthday, the Niagara Falls Illumination Board is turning the Falls bright white this evening.

Both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will be illuminated, and visitors in the area will be able to see the special tribute to the television icon.

The illumination will last from from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in her remembrance.

Niagara Falls Illumination

Niagara Parks | Handout

Price: Free

When: January 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

About: The Canadian and American Falls will light up white in honour of Betty White.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

