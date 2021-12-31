Trending Tags

Betty White Has Passed Away Just Weeks Before Her 100th Birthday

Rest in peace, Betty.

Sbukley | Dreamstime

Beloved actress, comedian, and icon Betty White has passed away at the age of 99, according to reports.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday, December 31 by the legendary actress' agent, Jeff Witjas.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas told the outlet. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

The Golden Girls and Hot In Cleveland star recently chatted with PEOPLE ahead of her milestone birthday.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," White said. "It's amazing."

As for how she managed to live such a long and healthy life, White had a cheeky secret.

"I try to avoid anything green."

The cause of her death has not been confirmed.

