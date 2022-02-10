Bob Saget's Cause Of Death Is A Tragic Reminder That Accidents Can Happen To Anyone
No drugs or alcohol were involved.
We finally know what happened to Full House actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room at the age of 65 last month.
His family shared the official cause of his death with The Hollywood Reporter, and it involved an accidental blow to his head.
"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," read the statement.
Saget's family also confirmed that "no drugs or alcohol were involved."
That matches an early report from Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner who investigated Saget's cause of death.
"At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Stephany told CNN last month. "The cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation, which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete."
In the statement from Saget's family, they thanked his fans "for the incredible outpouring of love… which has been a great comfort.
"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," said the statement.
"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."
Saget was in the middle of a comedy tour when he suddenly died on January 9. He had posted online about how happy he was a few hours before his death.
"I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it," he wrote on Instagram.
Alarms went off over Saget's safety when he failed to check out of his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton the next day. His family could not reach him, so they contacted the hotel to check up on him and that's how he was discovered.
Some had speculated that his death might have been linked to COVID-19, although there has been nothing to support those claims at this point.