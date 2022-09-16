Philly Drag Queen Valencia Prime, 25, Died Mid-Performance & Fans Are Heartbroken
She's being remembered as a "bright and rising star."
Drag Queen Valencia Prime died suddenly on Monday after collapsing on stage mid-performance at a gay bar in Philadelphia.
The beloved performer collapsed in front of an audience of admirers and was later pronouced dead, Tabu Lounge and Sports bar owner Jeffrey Sotland told NBC News.
Police told the Philadelphia Inquirer that they responded to a 30-year-old woman who became ill and then died at Tabu's address on Monday. However, her mother has said that she was 25 years old.
"Today we mourn the loss of a very bright and rising star in the performance community and a person who was always full of love and positivity," Tabu wrote in a statement on Instagram. "We say goodbye to Valencia Prime, but we will not forget the light you brought to the stage."
No cause of death was immediately revealed.
Valencia Prime proudly identified herself as a trans woman on her social media, where she described herself as "Philadelphia's Plus Size Dancing Diva."
"Can't wait to twirl for y'all tonight," she wrote in her final post on Monday, which teased her performance at the bar.
Fans and fellow drag queens flooded her Instagram account and other social media with tributes following her death.
Anthony Veltre, whose drag queen stage name is Aloe Vera,wrote a touching tribute to the star on Facebook.
"I'm trying to be strong, and I'm trying to be brave because you were the one the taught me how to be strong and brave," said Veltre's post. "The pain I feel right now is something I wish on no one. You are and will forever be my light."'
Valencia Prime's mother also posted a Facebook status about Prime's death.
"25 yrs ago, April 2nd at 7:58 pm, I gave birth to my 2nd child and today, I'm making funeral arrangements," she wrote.
The Tabu bar staff say they are currently organizing a show in honor of Valencia Prime and are in touch with her family to get their blessing.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to cover her funeral expenses, and had raised over $11,000 as of Friday morning.
"We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves," reads the fundraiser's description.
"We want you all to know that your kindness & support is much appreciated and hasn't gone unnoticed."
