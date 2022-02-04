Sections

Missing Skier & Olympic Hopeful Brittany George, 24, Has Been Found Dead In Australia

A traumatic injury kept her from going to the 2022 Olympics.

Global Staff Writer
Missing Skier & Olympic Hopeful Brittany George, 24, Has Been Found Dead In Australia
GoFundMe

Brittany George, who dreamed of being at the Olympics this week as an aerial skier for Australia, has died, according to reports.

The 24-year-old was found dead in Brisbane, days after she was reported missing.

George was last seen alive on January 21 and her body was found six days later. No cause of death has been released and the case is not being treated as suspicious.

George had represented Australia at major international competitions and was also a member of the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia from 2017 to 2020, according to The Independent.

But a major back injury derailed her career and forced her into early retirement.

Since then, she had been vocal about her struggles with mental health and navigating life without the sport that she'd dedicated her life to.

“It has literally been my whole life; I’ve been ‘the athlete’ from when I was 2 until when I was 20 or 21,” George said during an interview with the Couching the Mind podcast in October.

“I didn’t have an identity. I was labelled 'the athlete' from a very young age and just rode with it…everything went second-hand to sport.”

Constantine Gus, George’s father, shared a heart-wrenching message about his daughter with The Courier Mail.

“Her eyes were full of wonder, knowledge, understanding (beyond her years), and her pure soul was just flowing with love and compassion for everyone,” Gus said about his daughter.

Tributes to George have been pouring in on a GoFundMe page, which has been set up to help her family with funeral costs.

The page describes George as “determined and courageous” and someone who was “always willing to support anyone who needed a hand with such selfless commitment.”

“It was an honour to be called her family or friend," said the organizer of the fundraiser.

