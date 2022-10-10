The Body Of An Ontario Woman Was Discovered In BC A Week After She Was Reported Missing
"Our hearts are forever shattered."
The body of a missing 22-year-old Ontario woman was found by search and rescue crews in B.C. on Saturday, one week after she was reported missing.
Jaqueline McDermott, also known as "Jacqui" by her loved ones, was reported missing on October 1 by her family after they hadn't heard from her for a few days, reported CP24.
McDermott, originally from the Kitchener-Waterloo area, was last seen near her van in British Columbia's Nicola Valley after attending a meditation retreat. She reportedly left shortly after the retreat began and hadn't been heard from since September 29.
McDermott's vehicle was found broken down on Highway 97C, with her keys and personal belongings still inside.
The missing woman's parents had also travelled to B.C. to assist in the search mission.
After a thorough search through heavily mountainous and forest areas, McDermott's body was located on October 8, a week after being reported missing, confirmed the B.C. RCMP.
A friend of the family released a statement announcing McDermott's death on their behalf on a Facebook page dedicated to her search mission.
The statement thanked the public for their support in the search for McDermott.
"We are devastated to report that her body was found yesterday after exhaustive searches by the B.C. Search and Rescue teams. Our hearts are forever shattered," the statement reads.
The statement also asked the public for privacy while her loved ones "learn how to live in a world without her."
"Please keep her in your hearts," it concluded.
Previous posts on the page, which has now been turned into a memorial page for McDermott, described her as a "vegan, animal-rights activist and tree planter."
A post shared before her body was discovered shows McDermott holding up a sign demanding the repeal of Bill 156, a bill that purports to protect Ontario's farms and animals from trespassers but that its opponents say is designed to "hide animal abuse."
The RCMP reported they don't suspect any foul play in the case.
"Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman's sudden death," reads the statement released by Sgt. Chris Manseau.
McDermott's mother also shared a poem she wrote for her daughter, along with a drawing made by her late daughter on Facebook.
A snippet of the poem reads, "She believed in goodness and kindness of humans above everything else. She was light."
There is currently an investigation going on into the death of the young Ontario traveller, and a cause of death is yet to be announced.