Ontario Mother Speaks Out After Her 22-Year-Old Daughter Was Found Dead In BC
She was reported missing for over a week.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The body of a 22-year-old Ontario woman was found in B.C. a week after she went missing, and her family now says that she died by suicide.
Jacqueline McDermott, known by those close to her as "Jacqui", was attending a yoga retreat in B.C. before she was reported missing on October 1, and her broken-down van and belongings were discovered.
Her body was then found on October 8, after her parents travelled to B.C. to help in the search.
McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, told CTV News that McDermott did die by suicide.
"When you found out that she chose to do this herself – it's unfathomable. Nobody knew. None of her friends," she told the news outlet.
St-Maurice also said that they found McDermott's journal after her death, and according to the news outlet it "painted a picture of a person they barely recognized."
"She was great at giving out the kindness, but for some reason she couldn't accept that kindness back," St-Maurice added.
The Merrit RCMP confirmed in a release that "the body of a woman missing since October 1, 2022 was found on October 8, 2022." In the release, the RCMP said that they "do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman's sudden death."
The most recent post to the Facebook Page called Inmemory Jaqui McDermott, said that McDermott "was a passionate artist and an advocate for animal rights and environmentalism."
It also said that she was "silently battling mental health issues."
"It is important that we end the stigma. We need to support open conversations about mental health and suicide, to reduce the stigma and ensure that all those who need support, get support," it added.
The post linked to a GoFundMe page for memorial bursaries made in McDermott's honour.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional support resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.