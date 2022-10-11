Tributes Are Paid To An Ontario Woman Whose Body Was Found In BC & She Was 'Full Of Joy'
The 22-year-old went missing over a week ago.
The body of a 22-year-old Ontario woman was found in B.C. a week after she went missing, and now tributes are being paid to her.
Jacqueline McDermott was known as "Jacqui" to those close to her and was last seen near Merrit, B.C. She was described as a "vegan, animal rights activist, and tree-planter," who "loves the world."
A Facebook Page, called Inmemory Jaqui McDermott, made a post that said McDermott "was attending a yoga retreat," on September 30 and "later left."
Another post said that McDermott's van was broken down, and her belongings were found on October 1. That's when she was reported missing. Her parents travelled to B.C. to help with the search, and her body was found on October 8.
In a statement made to the Facebook page on October 9, a family friend said that there was an "outpouring of support" during the search.
Despite all the efforts, the statement also confirmed that McDermott's body was found in B.C.
"Our hearts are forever shattered," it added.
Another post, from McDermott's mother, said, "She was stubborn and funny and creative and passionate and full of joy. She was a beacon that shined out to the world and pulled people close. She believed in goodness and kindness of humans above everything else. She was light."
People in the comments are giving their condolences to her family.
The Instagram page for Inmemory Jaqui McDermott shared more tributes on its story. Many included photos and memories of the 22-year-old.
A post on the account also shared that tributes are being paid in her hometown, and tagged Waterloo Park.
"Rest in peace. My deepest condolences," one person wrote in the comments.
What happened to Jacqueline McDermott?
The Merrit RCMP confirmed in a release that "the body of a woman missing since October 1, 2022 was found on October 8, 2022"
Jacqueline McDermott cause of death
The RCMP said that that they "do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman's sudden death," although the BC Coroners Service is still investigating.