Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
olympics 2022

Meet The Snowboarder Swapping The Slopes At Big White For The Winter Olympics 2022

Good luck Tess! 🇨🇦🏂

Western Canada Editor
Meet The Snowboarder Swapping The Slopes At Big White For The Winter Olympics 2022
@tessdakota | Instagram

A snowboarder representing Canada at the Winter Olympics has been talking about where it all began on the slopes in B.C.

Tess Critchlow learned to snowboard on a small hill in her back yard in Prince George and she was six years old when her family moved to Big White, which she describes as an "amazing" experience.

She entered her first competitions and even went heli-boarding in powder bowls in B.C. at age 10.

She won back-to-back national titles at Big White in 2013 and 2014, and now the 22-year-old is travelling to Beijing to compete in her second Winter Olympics.

In a video with Big White Ski Resort, she said: "Living at Big White and going to school here, Friday's off just to go snowboarding....having all that here was super fun. Snowboarding every day, you can't really have a better childhood than that."

When she was 14, Critchlow said she was picked up by the provincial snowboarding team.

She said: "That kind of switched it from just a fun weekend thing to actually started training for on and off snow, I got to travel to races and everything."

Critchlow has won five adult and junior Canadian National Championship wins, multiple top-10 World Cup finishes, podium finishes in team events, and a 9th overall placement in the Women's Snowboard Cross at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

Despite her success on the snow, and all the travelling that she now does, she says that Big White will always hold a special place in her heart.

She said: "The biggest thing is that Big White is home for me. I travel everywhere else, I get to see a lot of amazing things and a lot of different resorts, but coming home here, there's nothing like it.

"Big White is really the reason that I'm doing what I'm doing. They made it so easy and having such a fun atmosphere here as a kid. I loved it so much, I loved snowboarding Friday's and having the courses...it's such a great facility to train, especially with my sport."

You can follow her progress at the Winter Olympics through her Instagram account.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

olympics 2022

Jamaica's Bobsled Team Is Heading To The Olympics & We're Ready For A 'Cool Runnings' 2

Jamaica, you got a bobsled team again!

Bob Team Shan | YouTube

Jamaica just proved — again — that you don’t need to be from a place with snow to train athletes for the Winter Olympics.

The Caribbean nation just qualified for three bobsled events at the Beijing Winter Games next month, and it's making people nostalgic for the first time this happened.

Keep Reading Show less