This Heli-Skiing Experience In Canada Was Just Named The Best In The World
It's not for the fainthearted! ⛷️
A company that offers adrenaline-fuelled activities in B.C. has been ranked the best in the world for heli-skiing.
The World Ski Awards recognized Bella Coola Heli Sports as the winner of its category World's Best Heli-Ski Operator 2021.
Bella Coola Heli Sports held off competition from five operators across Canada and two others offering heli-skiing in Iceland and Japan.
The company is no stranger to receiving awards for its heli-skiing. This is the fifth year in a row that it has won the title and after winning a previous award, Beat Steiner, the co-owner and CEO of Bella Coola Heli Sports put their success down to their impressive terrain and dedication of the team.
He said: "We are fortunate to have some of the most experienced guides in the world. Our guides have worked everywhere from Alaska to the Himalayas, so this allows us to offer truly exhilarating skiing and boarding while maintaining the highest safety standards possible. Off the snow, people rave about the attention to detail and personalized service provided by the staff at our lodges."
CNN ranked Bella Coola as one of the world's best heli-skiing spots, describing the region as "a gateway to nirvana for skiers and boarders."
According to the company's website, Bella Coola Heli Sports has access to 3.5 million acres of "untouched" slopes, and you can expect to ski down about 120,000 vertical feet of snow in a week.
To reach the location, you take a 70-minute charter flight north from Vancouver to reach their base at Tweedsmuir Lodge in Bella Coola. Rates depend on the package you choose.
Bella Coola Heli Sports
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: Bella Coola, B.C.
Why You Need To Visit: This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, pushing the boundaries of your expertise while testing your nerve and pumping that adrenaline through your body. This is only recommended for advanced skiers and snowboarders though.