7 Of The Cheapest Ski Hills In BC & You Can Hit The Slopes For Less Than $36 At Some
All the fun, without the cost!
B.C. has some of the best ski resorts in the entire world, but they can be super expensive.
If you love hitting the slopes but don't love dishing out the money it often requires — look no further. There are actually some really cheap ski hills in B.C., that offer great deals.
They might not be the same experience as somewhere like Whistler, but you can still have a ton of fun and enjoy the winter weather.
A few of them offer amazing season pass prices, but also have day passes and half-day passes to choose from.
So get out your ski gear, and get ready for a day on the hill!
Harper Mountain Ski and Snowboard
Price: $61.91 for an adult full-day pass, $49.52 for a half-day
Address: Kamloops, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hill has night skiing and a mid-week special for adult rental equipment. There is also a snow tubing park which looks super fun.
Also, if you are willing to just use the handle tow and not the chairlift, you can get a full-day pass for only $19.05.
Summit Lake Ski and Snowboard Area
Price: $46 for an adult full-day pass, $35 for a half-day
Address: Nakusp, BC
Why You Need To Go: This place looks absolutely beautiful. There's nothing better than an epic view of the mountains to look at while you ski.
Mount Cain
Price: $55 for an adult full-day pass, $38 for a half-day
Address: Vancouver Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: The website said that this hill is home to "Vancouver Island's Best Powder."
That sounds super promising. If you're on the island, you know where to go now!
Murray Ridge Ski Area & Terrain Park
Price: $52 for an adult full-day pass, $42 for a half-day
Address: Fort St. James, BC
Why You Need To Go: It might be cheap, but the hill is still 1700 vertical feet and has 22 runs. You can definitely spend a whole day there and have an epic time.
Phoenix Mountain Ski Area
Price: $43 for an adult full-day pass, $35 for a half-day
Address: Boundary Country, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a little hill, but that doesn't mean it's not epic. It looks like it gets some great snow, so you'll still enjoy a ski day there.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort
Price: About $59 for an adult full-day pass. Price varies based on date.
Address: Chehalis, BC
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a weekend here and go skiing, snowshoeing, and tubing! Night skiing passes are only around $25, depending on the date you go.
Baldy Mountain Resort
Price: $15 for a single ride pass, $65 for an adult full-day pass, $50 for an afternoon pass
Address: Oliver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hill offers a single ride pass, if you just want to do a quick run, which is super unique. They also have deals for students and teens!