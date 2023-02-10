7 Huge Snow Tubing Hills In BC That You Don't Want To Miss This Winter
It's cheaper than skiing and it'll make you say "weeeeee!"
With so many winter activities in Vancouver, snow tubing is an underrated pastime: the rental equipment is more affordable than skis or snowboards, it doesn't really require any skill, plus it's just plain fun. So many snow tubing hills near Vancouver are super accessible by car, too.
Though many locals shake their fists at Vancouver weather, there are several joys to revel in this season. So before the snow thaws and this elusive mistress (winter) leaves us once more, make sure to spend at least one day riding nature's roller coaster.
Here are seven snow tubing hills in BC that'll give you something to say "weee" about.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort
Price: $25 for a day pass.
Address: 20955 Hemlock Valley Rd., Agassiz, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: With eight sliding lanes, Sasquatch Mountain Resort is one of B.C.'s largest snow parks. There's a "magic carpet" that'll save you the work of dragging your tube back up the hill.
Mount Washington
Price: $20 for an hour.
Address: Mount Washington Alpine Resort, Courtenay, Agassiz, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Located on Vancouver Island, this family-friendly spot offers one-hour time slots. Be sure to book ahead, and enjoy some apres-tube bites at one of the many resort restaurants afterwards.
Mount Seymour
Price: $33 for two hours
Address: 1700 Mount Seymour Rd., North Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Mount Seymour offers both tubing and tobogganing on its hills, with an easy ride back up the hill on their tube tow. Just a hop, skip and a jump from downtown Vancouver, it's an accessible spot with fun activities all year long.
Cypress Mountain
Price: $34
Address: 6000 Cypress Bowl Rd., West Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This hill is easy to get to from downtown Vancouver, making it a convenient option for folks itching to get out of the city. There are six chutes and a tube tow so you won't have to drag your snow tube all the way back up the hill.
Grouse Mountain
Price: Sleds can be rented for $5
Address: 6400 Nancy Green Wy., North Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Grouse Mountain is a favourite destination for Vancouver locals. Though it doesn't have a snow tubing hill, you can rent a sled from the Fireside Hut for just $5 or $10 for the whole season.
There are so many other activities worth checking out while you're up there, including a light walk, theatre, skating and more.
Sea to Sky Gondola
Price: $5
Address: 36800 BC-99, Squamish, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Play tourist in your own neighbourhood at this iconic destination in Squamish. Slide down then walk up the all-ages hill, then ride back down the mountain on the gondola and take in the views.
Whistler Blackcomb
Price: $28
Address: Whistler Blackcomb, 4870 Glacier Ln., Whistler, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Further up the Sea-to-Sky highway, you'll find bubly™ Tube Park in Whistler. The website says it's great for "the young and young at heart," so they're basically granting you permission to get in touch with your inner child and have the best time ever.